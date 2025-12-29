Achraf Hakimi Reveals Kylian Mbappe’s Deep Love for Morocco

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has highlighted the deep connection between his close friend Kylian Mbappe and the North African nation following the Real Madrid forward’s recent visit to support the Atlas Lions at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The French superstar traveled to Rabat to attend Morocco’s Group A match against Mali on December 26, demonstrating his strong bond with his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate.

Mbappe attended the match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium wearing Hakimi’s number 2 jersey, adding glamour to an evening that ended in a 1-1 draw. The fixture saw Morocco’s record 19-match winning streak come to an end, though the hosts remain atop Group A with four points from two matches. Brahim Diaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time before Mali equalized through Lassine Sinayoko’s 64th minute spot kick.

Speaking about Mbappe’s presence in Morocco, Hakimi expressed appreciation for his friend’s visit and revealed the forward’s genuine affection for the country. “Kylian Mbappe really loves Morocco. He’s enjoying our country. He’s enjoying Moroccan food, from what I understand,” the 27-year-old defender stated. Hakimi added that Mbappe comes to Morocco often, indicating this was not his first visit to the North African kingdom.

The Morocco captain also shared insights into Mbappe’s assessment of the Atlas Lions’ tournament prospects. According to Hakimi, the French World Cup winner believes Morocco possess the quality to claim continental glory. “He said we’re a candidate to win this AFCON, but there are also a lot of others,” Hakimi noted, reflecting both confidence and acknowledgment of stiff competition across the tournament.

Mbappe traveled to Morocco with his parents and younger brother Ethan, taking advantage of a break from Real Madrid duties. The 27-year-old forward reportedly planned to remain in the country until December 29 when his club resumes training. His attendance drew significant attention inside the stadium and across social media, with his presence viewed as further evidence of AFCON’s growing global appeal.

The friendship between Hakimi and Mbappe developed during their time together at PSG, where both players frequently spoke highly of one another. Hakimi, who missed Morocco’s opening 2-0 victory over Comoros due to fitness concerns following an ankle injury sustained in November, warmed up before the Mali match but remained on the bench as he continues his recovery.

Morocco face Zambia in their final Group A fixture on December 29, needing at least a draw to guarantee progression to the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions are seeking to end a 49-year wait for AFCON glory, having last lifted the trophy in 1976. Their impressive recent form includes a historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals and victory at the FIFA Arab Cup.