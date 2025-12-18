Achimota Chiefs Block Planned Protest, Reject Youth Calls to Oust Okaikwei North MCE

Traditional leaders of the Okaikwei North Municipality have publicly opposed a planned youth demonstration seeking the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive, warning that the protest threatens peace and stability and will not be allowed to take place on their lands.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, held by the Achimota Traditional Authority, the chiefs, queen mothers and opinion leaders said they do not support the demonstration, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, describing it as ill-considered and lacking broad stakeholder consultation.

The statement was read by Dushu Collins Cudjoe, secretary to the Niiboiman Manste, on behalf of the traditional authorities.

“It has come to our attention that certain youths within the municipality are organizing a demonstration calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive,” the leaders said. “We wish to state unequivocally that we do not support or agree with the actions or demands of these youths.”

The traditional leaders said any decision concerning the removal of an MCE must involve key stakeholders, including traditional authorities, and cannot be taken unilaterally by one group.

They also cited a public call by the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North urging the youths to suspend the planned protest to allow for further deliberations and a peaceful resolution. According to the chiefs, the youths’ decision to press ahead despite the appeal amounts to “insubordination and disrespect” to the MP’s office.

The leaders called on the central government to intervene swiftly to halt the demonstration and urged the aggrieved youths to seek dialogue with traditional rulers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders.

They emphasized that the municipality is not a political party office but operates under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, making governance a shared responsibility among government officials, traditional authorities and religious leaders.

“It is deeply regrettable that these youths have chosen to disregard the collective wisdom, unity and authority of the traditional authorities, the MP and the constituency executives,” the statement said. “Their decision to proceed with this demonstration is a direct challenge to the established order and a threat to peace and stability in our communities.”

The traditional authorities said they have resolved to take “firm and decisive action” to prevent the demonstration from taking place and issued a directive warning youths against participating.

“No respectable youth should take part in this demonstration,” the statement said. “The peace, unity and progress of our municipality must be preserved at all costs.”

They appealed to residents to respect traditional authority and democratic processes and urged the youth to channel grievances through constructive dialogue.

The statement was signed by several traditional leaders, including Nii Ayi Bonte Adams II, Achimota Mantse; Nii Boi IV, Abeka Mantse; Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, Niiboiman Mantse; Naa Korkoi Aflasu II, Abofu Manye; Ni Armah, Abofu Dzaasetse; and Sariki Rashid Dombo, Achimota Zongo Chief.

The leaders also called on the Ministry of Local Government to support efforts to maintain peace and order in the Okaikwei North Municipality.

By Kingsley Asiedu