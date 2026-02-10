Acheampong’s Volta Upset Sparks Strategic Reflection In NPP

The Deputy Volta Regional Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Emmanuel Quarshie, has weighed in on the unexpected yet not entirely surprising performance of Dr. Bryan Acheampong in the party’s presidential primaries held on Saturday, January 29, 2026. In an interview with our news team at Sogakope, Mr. Quarshie attributed Dr. Acheampong’s victory to a combination of strategic planning, financial muscle, and a noticeable shift in support away from Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyepong.

Across the eighteen constituencies of the Volta Region, a total of 12,626 delegates participated in the peaceful and orderly primaries. The results, however, delivered a major surprise: Dr. Bryan Acheampong secured 5,234 votes, surpassing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 4,093 votes, and Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, who followed with 1,982 votes. The outcome has since stirred widespread debate among party members and the general public, with many dissecting the implications of Bryan’s strong showing in a region traditionally considered challenging for the NPP.

Mr. Quarshie explained that Acheampong’s campaign strategy included inviting delegates to his Rock City Hotel in Akwatia, Kwahu, Eastern Region, where they spent time engaging with him personally. This hospitality, he noted, made delegates feel valued and energized. While he described such tactics as “worrisome,” he acknowledged they were part of the political game. He further emphasized that Kennedy’s dwindling support base in the region played a significant role in Bryan’s success.

Reflecting on the broader political dynamics, Mr. Quarshie lamented that the Volta Region has historically missed opportunities to align with the NPP during pivotal moments. He cited past administrations under Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as missed chances for the region to benefit from NPP-led development. He passionately urged Voltaians to reconsider their stance and embrace the NPP as a viable alternative capable of advancing their interests. “Bryan did well in the Volta Region, but we must always be with the winning team,” he stressed.

Addressing concerns about potential discrimination under a future Bawumia presidency, Mr. Quarshie dismissed such fears as unfounded. He asserted that Dr. Bawumia is deeply rooted in the NPP tradition and has consistently demonstrated inclusiveness. “Dr. Bawumia has the Volta Region at heart. He has never and ever discriminated against Volta,” he affirmed, adding that the Vice President’s achievements have benefited the entire country, including the Volta Region.

Looking ahead, Mr. Quarshie called for unity within the NPP as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections. He urged members to move past the primaries and focus on reconciliation and strategic planning. He encouraged party youth not to lose hope, assuring them that their time to reap the fruits of their labor would come. He also appealed to party leaders to support grassroots members and less-privileged supporters, fostering motivation and opportunity.

In a candid moment, Mr. Quarshie acknowledged the role of money in politics, quoting his superior’s view that “the lubricant of political intercourse is cash.” He concluded that financial resources were instrumental in Bryan Acheampong’s success and that aspiring politicians must be prepared to invest significantly if they hope to compete effectively.

The Volta Region’s surprising results have clearly prompted introspection within the NPP, with leaders like Mr. Quarshie urging strategic recalibration and deeper engagement with the region’s electorate.