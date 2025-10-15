Acheampong Warns NPP Against Internal Discord Ahead of 2028

Dr Bryan Acheampong has issued a stark warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that continued internal acrimony will cost the party victory in the 2028 general elections.

The flagbearer hopeful, who recently completed a tour of the Greater Accra Region, made the remarks while engaging with party delegates across various constituencies. His message centered on unity as the cornerstone for reclaiming power after the party’s electoral defeat in December 2024.

Acheampong emphasized that without unity, the party’s chances of success in 2028 would be significantly diminished, urging members to abandon divisive tendencies that have plagued the party since losing the presidency to John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.

The former Food and Agriculture Minister’s Greater Accra tour drew enthusiastic responses from grassroots members. In a social media post reflecting on the visit, he shared his impressions of the reception. “Chale, you people really dey show me love for Accra!” he wrote, adding that delegates consistently expressed confidence in the party’s potential for renewal through unity.

His campaign pitch revolves around restoring what he describes as the NPP’s lost spark following their December 2024 electoral setback. The party suffered a significant defeat when Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded to Mahama, ending eight years of NPP governance marked by economic challenges and public discontent.

Acheampong’s message has resonated with various party constituencies. He’s received endorsements from youth groups in Ashanti Region and polling station executives in Shama Constituency, signaling growing grassroots support for his candidacy. His campaign emphasizes inclusivity, strengthening internal party structures, and prioritizing tangible results over political rhetoric.

The flagbearer race comes at a critical juncture for the NPP, which must navigate internal divisions while rebuilding public trust after their electoral loss. Party insiders acknowledge that the road to 2028 requires more than campaign promises; it demands genuine organizational reform and a unified front.

What makes Acheampong’s campaign distinctive is his frank acknowledgment of the party’s current vulnerabilities. Rather than downplaying internal tensions, he’s made party cohesion his central theme. “With unity and a strong will, victory go be ours,” he told delegates, blending colloquial Ghanaian expression with his political message.

The Greater Accra tour represents just one leg of his nationwide constituency engagement strategy. As the NPP prepares for its flagbearer primaries, Acheampong faces competition from other aspirants, including former Vice President Bawumia, who’s also intensifying his campaign across the country.

Whether the NPP heeds Acheampong’s call for unity remains to be seen. But his warning carries weight: internal discord could transform their 2024 defeat into a prolonged opposition stint. For a party accustomed to power, that’s a prospect worth avoiding.