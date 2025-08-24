Acheampong Denies Blaming Former VP for Northern Ethnic Tensions

Bryan Acheampong’s campaign has strongly rejected claims that the NPP leadership aspirant criticized former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia over ethnic conflict in Ghana’s northern regions.

The clarification comes after a social media video sparked controversy within New Patriotic Party circles. Campaign officials described the footage as misleading and accused critics of deliberately misrepresenting Acheampong’s position.

According to a statement from his team, the former minister actually portrayed Bawumia as caught up in circumstances beyond his control. The campaign emphasized that Acheampong maintains significant respect for the former vice-president who served under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The dispute centers on comments about the longstanding Kusasi-Mamprusi tensions, which have periodically flared in parts of the Upper East region. Acheampong’s supporters say his actual remarks focused on how external forces had manipulated local divisions for political gain.

His campaign argued that certain constituencies saw their electoral performance suffer due to what they termed calculated interference. This strategic exploitation of existing tensions had weakened the NPP’s position in key areas, according to the statement.

The team stressed that Acheampong’s concerns were directed at unnamed political operatives rather than Bawumia personally. They characterized the former VP as someone who became entangled in broader machinations rather than orchestrating them.

Campaign officials urged party members and the public to listen to complete recordings of Acheampong’s statements. They expressed confidence that full context would vindicate their candidate’s actual position.

The controversy emerges as the NPP begins positioning for its 2028 leadership contest following December’s electoral defeat. Multiple figures are expected to seek the party’s nomination as it attempts to rebuild its political fortunes.

Acheampong’s team positioned their candidate as a unifying figure focused on transparency and measurable achievements. They promised a campaign that would strengthen party cohesion while preparing for what they called a definitive victory in the next general election.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister has been building support among party constituencies since the NPP’s recent electoral setback. His campaign emphasizes both continuity with successful policies and reforms to address identified weaknesses.