Acheampong Claims Mahama Praise Generated by Artificial Intelligence

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr Bryan Acheampong has dismissed public praise surrounding the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s economic performance, suggesting that approval for President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is artificially generated rather than reflecting genuine sentiment.

Speaking in an interview with 1957 News that went viral on social media January 1, 2026, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi argued that recent applause celebrating economic stability does not reflect underlying realities. I’m saying that artificial intelligence can be used for a lot of things. Most of the applause and all the praise we are seeing are mainly generated by machines clapping, he stated, casting doubt on what he described as manufactured approval.

The comments sparked immediate reactions across social media platforms, with supporters and critics debating whether Dr Acheampong was literally claiming artificial intelligence systems were generating praise or using metaphorical language to suggest the approval lacks authenticity. Some interpreted his remarks as questioning the sincerity of positive economic assessments rather than making technical claims about automated content generation.

Dr Acheampong warned that narratives celebrating economic improvements would soon be tested by public scrutiny. Very soon, Ghanaians will start asking questions. They will start asking questions, he insisted, suggesting citizens would demand accountability beyond surface-level indicators once initial optimism fades.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture argued that voters would begin interrogating how public funds have been used to stabilize the economy. They will say that we voted for you 12 months ago, and you used 10 billion dollars to hold the economy; what fundamentals are you putting in place for it to stabilize? he stated, questioning whether the government has implemented structural reforms alongside monetary interventions.

Dr Acheampong contended that reliance on monetary injections from the Bank of Ghana cannot substitute for deeper economic transformation. The money you inject into the economy from the Bank of Ghana is one thing, but what you have to do for the economy to stabilize is another thing, he emphasized, stressing that such interventions provide only temporary relief rather than lasting solutions.

The Bank of Ghana will not always be in the position to inject money, so the fundamentals must be strong, he added, arguing that sustainable economic stability requires reforms beyond liquidity management. His criticism echoed broader NPP arguments that the NDC administration’s apparent successes reflect artificial measures rather than genuine policy achievements.

The Abetifi legislator further questioned the sustainability of the government’s economic agenda, warning that expectations would rise once external support wanes. So, very soon, Ghanaians will start asking that the money from the Bank of Ghana is no longer coming, the dollar is going up… where is the 24-hour economy? he asked, referencing President Mahama’s flagship economic policy initiative.

Dr Acheampong described the 24-hour economy concept and similar initiatives as the pillars which are supposed to hold the economy, suggesting these programs have not yet materialized into tangible impacts despite campaign promises. His comments reflected skepticism about whether the administration’s policy agenda can deliver promised transformation beyond initial stabilization efforts.

The criticism comes as Ghana’s economy has shown significant improvement throughout 2025, with the cedi recording its first annual appreciation against the United States dollar in over three decades, gaining approximately 30 percent. Inflation declined from over 23 percent at the end of 2024 to approximately 5 percent by December 2025, falling within the Bank of Ghana’s target band for the first time since 2021.

President Mahama’s administration successfully completed debt restructuring across domestic bondholders, bilateral creditors and international lenders, removing uncertainty that previously weighed on economic performance. Ghana reached agreements with over 90 percent of holders of its $13 billion Eurobond portfolio, while all 25 members of the Official Creditor Committee signed a memorandum covering approximately $5.4 billion in bilateral debt.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completed the fifth review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement in mid-December 2025, approving immediate disbursement of approximately $385 million and bringing total disbursements to about $2.8 billion. The IMF praised Ghana’s achievement of a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by year-end 2025, on track with program objectives.

Dr Acheampong is competing for the NPP flagbearer position ahead of party primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. He faces multiple contenders including Kennedy Agyapong and other aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2028 general elections after the NPP’s decisive loss in December 2024 polls that returned President Mahama to power.

The former minister has positioned himself as the candidate who can restore unity within the fragmented party while bringing private sector credentials to national leadership. He built Rock City Hotel, expected to become Africa’s largest hospitality complex, and founded companies in software, media and investment, arguing that private enterprise extends public service through economic growth and opportunity creation.

In recent interviews, Dr Acheampong emphasized three campaign pillars: restore unity and rebuild the party, reestablish institutional discipline, and deliver bold national transformation creating jobs, raising incomes and improving security. He attributed the party’s 2024 electoral losses to internal fractures and weakened engagement with grassroots supporters.

I set clear objectives, establish accountable teams and measure outcomes. Ultimately, I lead for impact, building systems that last, outcomes that improve lives and standards that outlive individuals, he stated, describing his leadership approach as blending military discipline, private sector execution and public sector governance.

Political analysts suggest Dr Acheampong’s criticism of the Mahama administration serves dual purposes: positioning himself as a substantive policy critic while energizing NPP supporters disappointed by the party’s recent electoral performance. However, his artificial intelligence comments generated confusion and mockery from NDC supporters who questioned the logic behind suggesting machine-generated praise.

Social media reactions split sharply, with some users pointing out that Ghana’s improved economic indicators are verified by international institutions including the IMF, World Bank and Bloomberg rather than artificial intelligence systems. Others defended Dr Acheampong’s broader point about temporary stabilization measures versus structural reforms, agreeing that monetary interventions alone cannot ensure lasting economic transformation.

The exchange reflects broader political tensions as the opposition NPP seeks to regain credibility following the crushing 2024 defeat that saw President Mahama return to office after losing in 2020. Dr Acheampong must balance criticizing the government’s performance with acknowledging genuine economic improvements that resonate positively with many Ghanaians experiencing relief from years of crisis.

With NPP primaries approaching, Dr Acheampong’s strategy of questioning the substance behind economic improvements aims to position him as someone who understands deeper structural challenges beyond temporary stabilization. Whether this resonates with party delegates seeking new leadership remains to be seen as campaigns intensify ahead of the January 31 vote.