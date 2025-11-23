ACEP Questions Springfield Oil Block Takeover, Defends Regulatory Process

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has clarified its opposition to the government’s proposed acquisition of the Springfield oil block, insisting the dispute centers on protecting legal and governance principles in Ghana’s petroleum sector rather than undermining local content support. Executive Director Benjamin Boakye stressed that bypassing the Petroleum Commission’s regulatory authority threatens the institutional framework that underpins investor confidence in the country’s oil and gas industry.

In a detailed statement released this week, Boakye acknowledged the constructive working relationship ACEP has enjoyed with the Minister of Energy and Green Transition. According to him, policy dialogue under the current minister has been more open, honest and impactful than under any previous administration, with significant reforms recorded in the last ten months since the National Democratic Congress government took office in January.

Boakye highlighted ACEP’s central role in national energy negotiations, noting that the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Finance entrusted the think tank with leading talks with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). That process saved Ghana approximately US$300 million in existing debt, according to figures announced by government officials and confirmed by ACEP. The organization also claims the renegotiated agreements will generate more than US$7 billion in savings over the life of the contracts, significantly reducing the financial burden on the state.

Despite these achievements in energy sector reform, ACEP maintains that the government has no legal basis to assume the losses of a private operator in the Springfield case, especially when available data about the field’s commercial viability remains inconclusive. Boakye stressed that no law allows the state to absorb private sector losses, whether from local or foreign companies, and warned that the state must avoid risky commitments based on incomplete or disputed field evaluations.

The organization’s concerns center on the role of the Petroleum Commission, the regulator mandated to independently evaluate Springfield’s data before any decisions about the West Cape Three Points Block 2 can be finalized. ACEP warns that bypassing the Commission, especially when it has repeatedly indicated that Springfield has not submitted complete raw data, undermines the integrity of Ghana’s regulatory framework and sets a dangerous precedent for future petroleum sector governance.

Boakye expressed concern over proposals for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its subsidiary Explorco to lead a new valuation of the field, describing the arrangement as problematic given past misjudgments that resulted in financial losses and arbitration setbacks for the state. He noted that the same entities endorsed Springfield’s data less than six months ago, despite contrary technical assessments by the regulator questioning the accuracy and completeness of the information provided.

The ACEP director argued that bringing in new consultants while the Commission has not been given full access to raw data weakens institutional control over petroleum resources. He insisted that the regulator must be allowed to finish its work and deliver a credible technical assessment before any external intervention or alternative valuation processes are considered by government officials or state entities.

The Springfield controversy emerged from conflicting data about the Afina discovery field, with the company’s recent appraisal reportedly contradicting the original justification for the government’s directive to merge its Afina discovery with Eni’s Sankofa field. That unitization dispute resulted in international arbitration and cost Ghana over US$6.8 million in legal and administrative fees, according to figures cited by ACEP in previous statements.

According to ACEP, virtually every independent analysis conducted so far contradicts claims of the field’s commercial viability at the valuations being discussed. Earlier this year, Springfield and Explorco officials attempted to value the asset between US$433 million and US$1.1 billion, figures Boakye describes as deeply inflated and based on what he termed discredited data intended to predetermine the assessment’s outcome.

The think tank concludes that the solution to the Springfield impasse is straightforward and requires no political intervention. ACEP insists the government should grant the Petroleum Commission full access to all required data and allow it to deliver a credible, legally defensible judgment on the field’s actual reserves and commercial prospects. Any disagreements with that technical decision, Boakye emphasized, should be resolved through lawful channels established under the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act rather than political shortcuts that undermine regulatory independence.

The organization’s position reflects broader concerns about contract enforcement in Ghana’s petroleum sector. Boakye noted that under existing petroleum law, oil blocks remain the property of the Republic of Ghana, with private operators managing them on the state’s behalf while taking on financial risk. When operators succeed in making commercial discoveries and meeting their contractual obligations, they share rewards with the state according to agreed terms. However, when contractors fail to meet their obligations, the state’s duty under the law is to reclaim its asset rather than compensate or underwrite the losses of private companies.

ACEP argues that Ghana faces a contract enforcement problem rather than an asset acquisition opportunity. Many oil blocks have sat dormant for over a decade without meaningful development activity, the organization notes, yet the state rarely enforces reversion clauses that would return non performing assets to government control without compensation. The think tank insists that at a time of widespread economic hardship and rising poverty levels, Ghana cannot justify spending scarce public funds on what it describes as wasteful ventures lacking solid commercial foundations.

The controversy over Springfield comes as Ghana’s crude oil production continues declining, falling from over 200,000 barrels per day in previous years to approximately 150,000 barrels per day currently. Government officials have cited the need to arrest this production decline as justification for exploring the Springfield acquisition, arguing that bringing the Afina field into production could help stabilize national oil output and generate additional revenue for the state.

However, ACEP maintains that production challenges should be addressed through rigorous enforcement of existing contractual obligations across all petroleum agreements rather than through state bailouts of operators who have failed to demonstrate commercial viability. The organization argues that establishing clear precedents for regulatory independence and contract enforcement will prove more valuable for attracting future investment than political interventions that undermine institutional credibility and create uncertainty about Ghana’s petroleum governance framework.