ACCRACO, CPC Strengthen Trading Ties on Semi-Finished Cocoa Products

A Chinese delegation from Hunan Accra Cocoa Food Trading Co Ltd (ACCRACO), one of Cocoa Processing Company’s (CPC) business partners based in China, has paid a working visit to the company to consolidate ongoing trade relations in the export of semi-finished cocoa products.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Director in charge of Commerce for Yiyang City in the Hunan Province of China,Yin Yingjie expressed optimism about the partnership, noting that the China–Ghana Cocoa Cooperation Agreement will not only strengthen trade relations but also expand CPC’s market share in China and the wider Asian market for semi-finished cocoa products.

According to the Deputy Director, the cooperation will ensure that more of CPC’s semi-finished cocoa products enter the Chinese market to support both state-owned and private enterprises involved in cocoa value addition and related processing activities.

Receiving the delegation, the Managing Director of CPC, Prof. William Coffie expressed delight at the growing partnership, describing it as one with short -, medium, and long-term business prospects. He gave CPC’s commitment to its new turnaround strategy, which, he said, seeks to eliminate trade bottlenecks and pave the way for greater capital flow and strategic partnerships aimed at boosting CPC’s market presence in China.

“CPC remains committed to building sustainable global partnerships. This cooperation with ACCRACO presents an important opportunity to scale up our exports, deepen value addition, and strengthen Ghana’s position in the international cocoa market,” Prof. Coffie stated.

ACCRACO serves as the main distributor and intermediary between CPC and several other key players within China’s cocoa value chain, particularly in areas of packaging, warehousing, and shipping.

As part of the collaboration, a Cocoa Product Purchase and Supply Agreement was signed between the two companies to symbolise the start of a firm, long-term commitment to trade for the Portem and Goldentree brands.