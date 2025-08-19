Accra To Host Landmark 3-Day International Public Relations Conference And Global PR Awards Gala

Ghana will proudly host a three-day Public Relations Conference and IPRA Golden World Awards Gala under the auspices of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, himself a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana as well as the Africa Public Relations Association (APRA).

Organised by IPR, Ghana, in partnership with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), this historic event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 1st October to Friday, 3rd October 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana, drawing global leaders in communication, AI and Mining, development, policy, and innovation.

Themed “Global Realities and Innovative Communication”, the conference will explore how strategic communication is evolving in response to global shifts, with a strong emphasis on communicating Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Africa’s development and employing effective communication to help address the issue of Galamsey.

Through expert discussions, practical case studies, and sector-focused sessions, participants will gain insights and tools to navigate the changing communication and technology landscape. The conference will also address the role of communication in tackling urgent environmental issues, including the devastating impact of illegal mining (Galamsey) on Ghana’s communities and ecosystems. Also included in the conference are exhibitions and optional guided heritage tours, offering a rich blend of professional and cultural engagement.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the Special Guest of Honour for the Conference and will deliver the keynote address. He will be joined by prominent national leaders, including the Minister for Communications, Digital Technologies and Innovation, Hon. Sam Nartey George, the Minister for Government Communication, Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who will deliver special addresses relating to the focus of the conference. They will be joined by Ministers of Communication from other African countries, further enriching the continental dialogue on innovation, effectively communicating AI for Africa’s development as well as employing communication for climate action. Other featured speakers include Mr. Jan Eissfeldt, Director and Global Head of Trust and Safety at the Wikimedia Foundation, and Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI, among other distinguished high-profile experts from the public relations, policy, and technology sectors.

Also delivering special remarks at the conference will be Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of IPR, Ghana, and CEO of Stratcomm Africa; Mr. Arik Karani, President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA); and Ms. Nataša Pavlović Bujas, President of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). Their remarks will highlight the global significance of the conference, the evolving role of public relations in addressing critical global issues, and the growing leadership of Africa within the global communication landscape.

The conference will culminate in the IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner on Friday, 3rd October 2025 at 7:15 p.m., to be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel. This prestigious gala, taking place in Ghana for the first time, celebrates the world’s most outstanding PR campaigns and also marks the 70th anniversary of IPRA.

The international conference is open to AI experts, communication professionals, media practitioners, policymakers, academics, students, development actors, and all who are passionate about the technology and the power of strategic communication to shape the future.

About IPRA



The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is the leading global network for public relations professionals. Established in 1955, IPRA aims to raise standards in PR practice and promote ethical communication worldwide through its Code of Conduct and the prestigious Golden World Awards.

Website: www.ipra.org



About APRA



The African Public Relations Association (APRA) is the umbrella body for public relations practitioners across Africa. APRA’s mission is to foster understanding and unity through effective communication and to promote professional standards and ethics in PR practice throughout the continent.

Website: www.afpra.org



About IPR, Ghana



The Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana is the professional body responsible for the regulation, training, and development of public relations practitioners in Ghana. Established in 1972, IPR, Ghana is committed to promoting excellence, integrity, and professionalism in communication practice nationwide.