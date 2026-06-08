Accra to demolish 16 unsafe buildings after collapse

Sixteen buildings in Greater Accra judged structurally unsafe will be pulled down in the coming days, the interior minister says, after a collapse at Avenor killed two people on Sunday.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak said the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had identified about 16 structures across the region as dangerous and unfit for use, and that occupants were being moved out before the buildings come down this week. He spoke to reporters during a visit to the site of the latest disaster, framing the demolitions as part of a wider push to cut preventable deaths from failing structures.

The Avenor collapse brought down a three storey building in North Kaneshie, near the Melcom Plus area and opposite the Ashfoam showroom. Early accounts said the structure, used as a home and a mosque, was still under construction when it gave way on Sunday, June 7. Rescue teams recovered two bodies from the rubble and pulled two survivors out alive, taking them to Ridge Hospital. The Ghana National Fire Service led the operation alongside NADMO and other agencies, and officials said the search ended with no further victims found. The collapse also knocked out power to many homes and businesses nearby.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang went to the scene with the minister and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, offering condolences to the bereaved and praising emergency crews and residents who joined the rescue. Accra mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed the deaths.

Beyond the demolitions, Muntaka pressed local authorities to enforce the rules already on the books. He said the power to issue building permits and police construction sits with the district assemblies, and urged the Local Government Ministry and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to act on unauthorised work. “In terms of building permits, it is the district assembly that is responsible,” he said.

The Avenor disaster is the latest in a run of collapses that have drawn fresh attention to ageing, poorly maintained and unpermitted buildings, and to the gap between Ghana’s building rules and how they are enforced.