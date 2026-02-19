Accra Think Tank and African Union Unite on Economic Transformation

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Accra-based African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, formalising a strategic partnership designed to accelerate the continent’s structural economic shift and strengthen Africa’s voice in the global financial system.

The agreement was signed at the African Union headquarters in the Mandela Conference Hall, coming just days after the conclusion of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which placed economic reform and institutional self-reliance at the centre of continental deliberations. H.E. Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, AU Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development, Trade, Industry, Tourism and Mining (ETTIM), signed the agreement on behalf of the AUC. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACET, signed on behalf of the think tank.

At the heart of the MoU is a commitment to advancing ACET’s Growth with DEPTH framework as a continental measurement tool for economic transformation. The framework, developed and refined by ACET over several years, defines transformation as progress across five linked dimensions: economic diversification, export competitiveness, productivity growth, technological upgrading, and sustained improvements in human wellbeing. The AUC has agreed to promote its adoption among member states as a complement to Agenda 2063, the continental development blueprint that runs to the year 2063.

The partnership also commits both institutions to coordinated advocacy on reforming the global financial architecture (GFA), drawing on the Marrakech Framework for Action as a guide. This includes advancing Africa’s positions in multilateral forums such as the Group of 20 (G20), the Group of Seven (G7), United Nations (UN) General Assembly sessions, the annual meetings of multilateral development banks, and the Conference of the Parties (COP) climate summits. ACET will additionally serve as a knowledge partner to the AUC in shaping the African Union’s G20 positions and supporting the continent’s engagement as a full partner within the grouping.

The timing of the MoU carries weight beyond symbolism. AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called institutional reform and financial self-reliance imperative as external funding for African development declines, urging faster implementation of continental flagship programmes including industrialisation, agricultural transformation, energy development and infrastructure expansion. The ACET partnership directly supports that agenda by bringing independent research capacity and policy advisory services to areas where the AUC has identified gaps.

Commissioner Belobe noted that both institutions have worked together for several years, with ACET’s expertise in taxation, domestic resource mobilisation, and debt management already contributing to the AUC’s efforts to build more resilient public finances across member states. She described the MoU as a deepening of that relationship rather than a starting point.

The agreement further covers joint research and advocacy on priority transformation areas including green industrialisation, digital infrastructure, and gender equality, with outputs intended to reach heads of state and cabinet ministers to inform policy decisions at the highest level.