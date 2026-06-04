Accra Signs Binding Deal for Plastic Fuel Plant

Accra has signed a binding deal to supply 100 tonnes of plastic waste daily to Ghana’s first large pyrolysis plant, aimed at unclogging the capital’s flood prone drains.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Numatter Recycling Technologies, formerly Intellivision Technologies, signed the feedstock agreement in Accra. It commits the Assembly to channel collected plastic from across the metropolis to the plant, which guarantees to process and buy the material.

The deal turns a September 2025 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) into a binding commitment, giving the project the supply certainty needed to begin full construction. The plant will convert end of life plastics into petrol, diesel, kerosene and activated carbon using Hydroxy Systems’ patented pyrolysis technology.

Plastic waste, especially sachets and thin films that recyclers reject, is a leading cause of Accra’s blocked drains and seasonal flooding. By creating a paid market for such waste, the project aims to divert large volumes from drains, waterways, landfills and open burning sites.

Chief Executive of Numatter Recycling Technologies, Kelvin Boateng, called the agreement “the point at which ambition becomes infrastructure.” He said African cities could turn environmental liabilities into industrial assets that generate energy and jobs.

The facility is projected to create about 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across collection, sorting, transport and operations, and will run around the clock in support of the government’s 24 hour economy drive. It is to sit on a 25 acre site along Korle Bu Mortuary Road in Greater Accra.

By diverting plastic from landfills and open burning, the project is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions and could earn carbon credit revenue. Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Michael Kpakpo Allotey said it would reposition plastic waste from an environmental burden into a strategic economic resource.

With supply now secured, the project moves into full construction. Construction was earlier expected to begin in early 2026 and finish within about 18 months.