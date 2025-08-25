Accra Readies for Afro Flavors Food Festival at Ghud Park, September 13–14

This September, Accra will transform into a vibrant hub of African heritage as the Afro Flavors Food Festival 2025 returns to deliver an unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and community.

Set for Saturday, 13th and Sunday, 14th September at Ghud Park, Accra Mall, this highly anticipated event promises to be the biggest village-style feast in the city.

With free entry and an open invitation to all, Afro Flavors Food Festival brings together the best of Africa from Ghana to Nigeria, Francophone to Anglophone communities, creating a shared space where tradition meets taste, and culture comes alive.

The highlight of the event is the authentic African cuisine served throughout the festival. Guests can expect to sample a variety of regional specialties, including: Akple with okro stew, Fufu with light soup or groundnut soup, Amala with ewedu and gbegiri from Nigeria, Attiéké with grilled fish from Côte d’Ivoire, Plus many more local delicacies, snacks, and drinks.

Food vendors and chefs will offer both modern and traditional takes on African favorites, allowing guests to experience both heritage and innovation on their plates.

Alongside the culinary showcase, Afro Flavors Food Festival offers a rich cultural program, including: Live traditional drumming and music performances, Storytelling sessions highlighting African folklore and oral history, Dance shows featuring both traditional and modern African styles, Interactive village games, such as oware, sack races, and ampe, Artisan stalls and cultural displays from across the region.

The goal is to provide a holistic African experience where food is only one piece of a larger, living story.

Designed as “a village-like experience in the city,” the Afro Flavors Food Festival offers more than just food. It is a sensory journey across Africa’s diverse cultural landscape.

The festival is especially geared toward families, Gen Z squads, millennials, and the African diaspora looking for a deeper connection to home.

With a vibrant mix of entertainment, education, and authentic flavors, the Afro Flavors Food Festival is expected to be one of Accra’s most engaging and meaningful cultural events of the year.

Backed by media partners WatsUp TV, YFM with sponsorship from KIVO, WatsUp Agency, Voltic and Savana Paint, the event is expected to draw crowds from across the country and beyond – celebrating the power of food and culture to bring people together.

Source: DJ RAYA/WatsUp TV