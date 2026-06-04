Accra Rains Trigger Flood Rescues and Fires

Heavy rain across Greater Accra on Wednesday triggered multiple emergencies, with firefighters rescuing nine people from floodwaters and fighting several fires, on the 11th anniversary of the June 3 disaster.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said crews from the Madina Fire Station pulled nine people trapped by floodwaters to safety at Oyarifa KB Junction and Old Ashongman, near Bohye Church. All were rescued unharmed.

The Service also tackled a string of fires across the region. At Kanda Post Office, firefighters contained a blaze involving underground cables behind a residential building, while at Oyarifa they put out a fire on an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meter board. No injuries were reported in either case.

In Makola, a shop fire opposite the Accra City Fire Station had been extinguished before crews arrived, leaving some items damaged. Other fires hit a residential structure at Nungua Cold and an ECG pole fitted with meters at Kuntense Satellite, with no casualties recorded.

The emergencies fell on 3 June, the day Ghana marks the 2015 tragedy at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, when flooding and a fuel station fire killed more than 150 people. Separate fires also struck the Makola and Tudu markets during the downpour.

The GNFS urged the public to stay alert during and after heavy rains and to report emergencies promptly, including through the national emergency number 112.