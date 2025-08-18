Accra-Nsawam Road Decay Chokes Commerce and Commuters

The cracked tarmac and cratered stretches of the Accra-Nsawam highway are more than a nuisance; they’re a tax on Ghana’s economy.

As trucks crawl through bottlenecks and minibuses bottom out in potholes, the costs ripple far beyond frayed tempers.

This 40-kilometer artery, vital for moving food, goods, and workers between Accra and the Eastern Region, is buckling under neglect—and businesses are paying the price.

For drivers, the road is a financial trap. Evans Osei, a trotro operator, spends over ₵1,500 weekly fixing shocks and axles shattered by uneven surfaces. “Profit margins evaporate,” he says. “Fares must rise just to break even.” Private car owners face similar strain, with mechanics reporting a 30% surge in suspension repairs. Vehicle lifespans shrink as the road’s abuse compounds wear and tear.

Traders suffer deeper wounds. Delays turn perishable cargo into losses—tomatoes rot, fish spoils. Kofi Mensah, who transports plantains to Accra’s markets, now budgets for 20% spoilage. “Traffic doubles journey times,” he notes. “Buyers pay more, but farmers earn less.” Building material suppliers face identical headaches, passing transport surcharges to homeowners and developers.

Businesses along the corridor bleed customers. Shops report dwindling foot traffic as commuters avoid the route. “When trucks stall for hours, deliveries miss deadlines,” says Adwoa Safo, owner of a hardware depot near Nsawam. “Clients go elsewhere.” Logistics firms reroute fleets at higher costs, squeezing margins in an already tight economy.

The state isn’t spared. Emergency repairs drain road maintenance funds, while productivity losses dent tax revenue. Economists warn the road’s decay inflates living costs and throttles regional trade efficiency. President Mahama’s “reset agenda” faces friction here: every delayed repair deepens the infrastructure deficit undermining growth.

Urgent rehabilitation could reverse the drain. Dualization, smoother surfaces, and drainage upgrades would slash travel times and repair bills. Until then, Ghana pays daily—in cedis, opportunity, and gritted teeth.