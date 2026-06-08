Accra Minister Denies Award Payment as Honours Scheme Draws Fire

Greater Accra’s regional minister flatly denied paying for a recent award on Monday, as a state agency chief and a government lawmaker separately questioned the scheme’s independence.

Linda Ocloo, who received the Best Regional Minister prize at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards on Saturday, rejected the allegations during an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show. “I never paid a penny for this award,” she said, adding that she learned she had won only on the day of the ceremony, held June 6 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The row was set off by Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), who received a letter naming him “Best CEO of the Year” from an organisation describing itself as the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours. In his published opinion piece, Kpessa-Whyte alleged that the same organisers requested a 50,000-cedi sponsorship package or a 25,000-cedi table payment. He said he turned down the invitation and argued that any recognition scheme linked to financial contributions from its own honourees lacks credibility.

Ocloo dismissed his account and challenged him to produce evidence, declining to engage further with the SIGA director-general.

His claims have since found wider backing. Emmanuel Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Ketu North, said in a public statement that a second public sector chief executive privately told him they had withdrawn from the event after the organisers made financial demands. Agbana argued that when organisers solicit sponsorship from institutions and then honour officials from those same institutions, the arrangement raises fair questions about independence and credibility, even where no wrongdoing has occurred.

Footage from the ceremony circulated widely online, sparking reaction from Ghanaians who questioned the credibility of the award scheme and who organised it. Criticism fell especially on Ocloo’s prize, with many commentators pointing to persistent flooding, waste management problems and infrastructure decay in parts of the capital as evidence the recognition did not match conditions on the ground.

Ocloo’s own words on Monday reinforced that gap. While defending her record as a basis for the honour, she acknowledged that Accra’s waste management still falls short, that rubbish reappears in areas cleared during clean-up exercises, and that street lights are stolen within days of installation, forcing the government to absorb repeated replacement costs. She said authorities had directed local assemblies to enforce sanitation bylaws more strictly, and that unannounced inspections of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies were ongoing.

The awards organisers had not issued any public response at the time of reporting. Deputy Minister of Transport Dorcas Afo-Tofey was among those honoured at the ceremony, named Best Deputy Minister, while Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah was adjudged Best Performing Minister, with organisers citing his work on regulatory oversight and the anti-galamsey campaign.

The controversy has sharpened a broader question: whether ministerial recognition schemes whose assessors, selection criteria and financial arrangements remain opaque to the public can carry any weight at all.