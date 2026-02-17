Accra Mayor Plans to Convert Glefe Dumpsite into Recycling Facility

The Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey, has announced plans to redevelop the major dumpsite at Glefe in Dansoman into a modern waste management and recycling facility through a partnership with foreign investors.

Speaking on Hot FM’s Morning Drive programme, Mayor Allotey said the government had engaged international investors to support a comprehensive overhaul of the site, with the goal of converting waste into productive resources while restoring environmental conditions in the surrounding community.

The project will focus on processing organic waste into manure for agricultural use and recovering plastics for recycling, a strategy aimed at reducing pollution and advancing sustainable waste management across the capital.

Allotey, who took office in May 2025 following unanimous confirmation by Assembly Members, said long-term planning to improve living conditions in Glefe and neighbouring Dansoman communities is already underway despite the relatively short period since assuming office. He described the initiative as part of broader AMA efforts to address persistent sanitation challenges that have affected residents for years.

The redevelopment reflects a growing shift in Ghana’s urban waste policy toward waste-to-resource approaches, where refuse is processed into economically useful products including fertiliser and recyclable raw materials rather than allowed to accumulate in open dumps.

The Glefe site has long been a source of health and environmental concern for residents of the Dansoman area and its surroundings. Odour pollution, groundwater contamination risks and the visual degradation of the community have drawn repeated complaints from local residents and civil society groups.

Officials believe the facility, once operational, will ease pressure on Accra’s strained landfill infrastructure, support smallholder agriculture through affordable manure supply and contribute to Ghana’s recycling ecosystem by diverting plastics that would otherwise enter waterways and coastal areas.

The AMA has been pursuing several parallel sanitation initiatives across the capital since early 2026. In February, the assembly deployed tricycle waste collectors known locally as aboboyaa in the central business district to complement existing refuse trucks. The mayor also led a clean-up of the Alajo open space earlier this month, reclaiming a neglected parcel of land that had been used as an informal dumpsite.

The Glefe project joins a pattern of public-private waste management partnerships the assembly is pursuing under President John Dramani Mahama’s broader urban development agenda for Greater Accra.

The AMA said further details on implementation timelines, investor identities and project phases will be communicated as negotiations with prospective partners are concluded.