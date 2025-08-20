Accra Mayor Launches Annual Street Art Festival with Cultural Focus

The mayor of Accra has officially launched the city’s popular street art festival, setting the stage for a week of cultural celebrations.

The third edition of Womba Accra, themed ‘Koliko: Puppeteering for a Positive Future,’ was introduced at a press event held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly hall.

The festival has become an integral part of the Homowo celebrations, drawing youth participants, sponsors, and media attention. According to project coordinator Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, this year’s program will feature storytelling, night light displays, arts exhibitions, and musical concerts across the capital.

Additional community activities include a blood donation drive, health screenings for thousands of residents, and sports events featuring basketball and boxing exhibitions. The main events will take place along High Street and at various parks from August 19 to 24.

Mayor Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey expressed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote Accra’s culture and the Ga language. He emphasized the festival’s role in fostering unity and peace while encouraging youth participation. The event’s major sponsor, Lawson Ltd, offered support while responsibly cautioning against underage consumption of their products.