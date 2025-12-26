Accra Mayor Commends Security Agencies for Peaceful Christmas Operations

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has commended the Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) and emergency agencies in the city for what he described as strong performance in fire safety and general security as festive operations continue across the capital.

The Mayor commended the security agencies on Christmas Eve during a meeting as part of ongoing coordination efforts by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and partner agencies to ensure public safety during the Christmas and New Year season. He expressed gratitude to the agencies for their support and said the Assembly had anticipated one or two challenges as Accra entered the peak festive period, but noted that operations had so far remained calm.

He reaffirmed the AMA’s full backing for the work of METSEC and its partner institutions, stressing that sustained collaboration among agencies was key to ensuring a peaceful Christmas in the metropolis.

The Mayor stated that significant progress had been made in the overall festive plan, indicating that about 60 percent of the work had been completed with 40 percent remaining. He acknowledged that resource limitations could affect the pace of operations.

According to the Mayor, the AMA had recently provided vehicles to support ongoing security and enforcement activities, describing the support as a beginning while assuring the agencies that additional logistics and operational support would be made available in due course.

The Mayor linked the support to the Assembly’s broader “Resetting Accra” agenda, noting that the reforms were intended to have a practical impact across public institutions and frontline services, including security and emergency response agencies. He noted that support to agencies during the festive season had not been a consistent practice in the past, but said the administration was determined to ensure that the reset agenda touched every sector.

He praised the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for its work, stating that the service had been “fantastic.” He added that he had been informed of plans to increase fire safety presence in markets, assuring officers that their efforts would be recognised and rewarded.

The Mayor further announced that after December, the AMA would organise an appreciation engagement involving street level agencies, describing it as part of efforts to strengthen morale and teamwork among operational teams.

METSEC comprises representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, National Intelligence Bureau, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, National Disaster Management Organisation, and various municipal and metropolitan assemblies within the Greater Accra Region. The council serves as a coordination platform for security planning and response within the Accra metropolis.

The Mayor underscored the need for unity and mutual accountability, stressing that leadership was a privilege and not a basis for superiority, and that teamwork remained essential to delivering results. He added that from January, operations would continue without a break, describing the Assembly’s approach as a round the clock effort that would extend beyond the festive season.

He urged METSEC members to sustain the momentum and thanked them for their commitment to public safety while wishing them well for the Christmas season.

Michael Kpakpo Allotey assumed office as Mayor of Accra in May 2025 after securing unanimous endorsement from all 30 Assembly Members. He succeeded Elizabeth KT Sackey and has since launched the “Resetting Accra” initiative aimed at transforming the capital through improved public services, infrastructure development and enhanced coordination among city agencies.

The Mayor’s Christmas Eve engagement with METSEC forms part of a broader pattern of regular coordination meetings between AMA leadership and security agencies to address operational challenges and strengthen emergency response capacity across the metropolis.

METSEC meetings have become more frequent under the current administration as part of efforts to improve security coordination in the capital. Previous engagements have addressed issues including transport fare regulation, market decongestion, fire safety preparedness and emergency response protocols.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly launched Operation Disaster Free Christmas in November 2025 to minimize fire outbreaks and accidents during the festive season. The initiative involved heightened surveillance at public gathering points, markets and entertainment venues across the city.

Ghana typically experiences an increase in fire incidents during the festive period due to high commercial activity, increased use of candles and fireworks, and overcrowding at public events. Security agencies maintain heightened alert during this period to respond quickly to emergencies.