Accra Lions Club Puts 1,000 Books in Winneba Schools

The Accra Golden Lions Club put more than 1,000 books into schools and libraries across seven communities in the Winneba area on Friday, responding to a shortage of reading materials that local library officers had raised as an urgent concern.

The collection spans storybooks, textbooks, and educational resources drawn from international sources. It was handed over at a ceremony attended by Lions Club members in person and by others joining remotely from Accra. The initiative, called the “Golden Readers Project,” is the club’s annual community legacy effort.

Library officers in the Winneba area flagged insufficient reading materials as the need driving this year’s programme. The club’s previous effort, “Golden Toys,” had supplied playthings to childhood cancer units. The shift to literacy follows a recognisable gap: Ghana’s adult literacy rate stood at 76.5 percent in 2021, according to World Bank data, still below the global average. Spread across seven sites, the donation works out to roughly 143 books per community, though the precise distribution was not disclosed.

Software engineer Nehemiah Attigah, who led the project, pushed students to use technology with purpose rather than as a pastime. He singled out the social media platform TikTok, asking students to use its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics educational content rather than scrolling through entertainment.

“You don’t want to live your life as just a consumer,” Attigah told the students.

Literacy expert Lion Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan, appearing virtually, told the room that reading in any language forms the bedrock of a successful life. She directed Ghana Library Authority staff to supervise the new collection closely and to teach students proper book care, so future readers could use the materials in good condition.

Dr. Asamoah-Hassan also put the club on notice for subsequent years, comparing the expected follow-through to the persistence of the fictional orphan Oliver Twist — telling staff to hold the Accra Golden Lions Club accountable for returning with more.

Lion Sylvia, who moved from Nigeria to Ghana in 2024, told students that Lions and Leo club membership had given her professional footing and social connections after relocating. She urged students to seek similar networks as they progress through senior high school and higher institutions.

After a coordinated cheer to honour library staff and teachers, students and adults split into small groups and began reading the donated books on the spot.

The project received support from RedOak Publishers, Child Online Africa, Ama Ata Aidoo Foundation, and Saka Homes.