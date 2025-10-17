Accra Lions Club Delivers Learning Materials to Gomoa Students

Over 1,500 pupils at Ekwamkrom Methodist Primary and Junior High School received exercise books and mathematical sets on Saturday through a grassroots fundraising effort that transformed small personal contributions into tangible educational support.

The Accra Golden Lions Club’s “Golden School Box” initiative distributed 1,000 exercise books and 500 mathematical sets to students in Gomoa Central District, addressing resource gaps that continue affecting rural schools across Ghana’s Central Region. The project marks the club’s entry into youth literacy work, one of Lions Clubs International’s global service priorities alongside vision care, hunger relief, environmental protection, and childhood cancer support.

Lion Maafowaa Adofo-Agyepong, who chaired the Golden School Box committee, described how club members and supporters pooled donations that individually seemed modest but collectively made significant impact. Every cedi contributed reflected members’ shared conviction that education provides the foundation for breaking poverty cycles, she explained at the donation ceremony.

The fundraising model demonstrates how community organizations can address educational needs without relying entirely on external funding. Club members identified gaps, mobilized local resources, and procured supplies tailored specifically to what Ekwamkrom students required for effective learning.

Ghana’s education system continues grappling with supply shortages despite impressive enrollment gains in recent years. Approximately 69.8 percent of Ghanaians aged six years and older were literate in 2021, yet significant disparities persist between urban and rural areas. Rural communities face particular challenges accessing basic learning materials, contributing to achievement gaps that widen as students progress through school.

Lion Nehemiah Attigah, president of Accra Golden Lions Club, explained how the organization selected beneficiary schools by consulting with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central to identify institutions facing the most urgent needs. Ekwamkrom Methodist Basic School topped 2020 BECE results in the Gomoa Central District, demonstrating academic resilience despite operating with limited resources.

The school’s success despite constraints makes it an ideal partner for targeted support, according to Attigah. Providing learning materials where students already demonstrate strong performance can amplify positive outcomes and encourage continued excellence. The Golden School Box aims to ensure that talent, not circumstance, determines educational achievement.

Central Region maintains literacy rates above the national average, yet certain districts lag behind. Gomoa West recorded 28.6 percent of its population having never attended school, one of the highest proportions in Central Region. While Ekwamkrom Methodist falls under Gomoa Central rather than Gomoa West, the broader Gomoa area faces educational access challenges that require sustained community intervention.

The initiative aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. Ghana has made remarkable strides in expanding educational access, with 90 percent of children enrolled in school as of 2015, but quality and resource equity remain ongoing concerns.

Lions Clubs International has supported youth development and literacy programs for decades, recognizing that educated young people become empowered adults who strengthen their communities. The organization’s 1.4 million members across 49,000 clubs worldwide tackle challenges ranging from preventable blindness to hunger, diabetes awareness, and environmental conservation.

Attigah announced that Golden School Box will become an annual flagship project, expanding to reach additional underserved schools throughout rural Ghana. The model combines community fundraising, strategic partnerships with local leaders, and targeted resource allocation to maximize educational impact.

The donation builds partnerships between civic organizations, educational institutions, and community leaders working to improve literacy outcomes across Ghana. Such collaborations prove essential in a country where government resources alone cannot meet every educational need, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Exercise books and mathematical sets represent basic tools that many urban students take for granted but remain scarce in rural schools. By addressing these fundamental needs, the Accra Golden Lions Club removes barriers that prevent talented students from reaching their full academic potential.

The “We Serve” motto that guides Lions Clubs worldwide manifests locally through projects like Golden School Box, which translate global service commitments into community level action. Small acts of generosity, when coordinated and sustained, create ripples that extend far beyond initial beneficiaries.