Accra Hosts Second Pan-African AI Governance Summit

Ghana will host the second Pan-African Stakeholder Meeting on Innovative Governance of Artificial Intelligence on September 30 and October 1, 2025, bringing together continental leaders to advance implementation of the African Union Continental AI Strategy.

The Accra conference, themed “From Strategy to Action: Galvanizing Inclusive AI Implementation and Governance in Africa,” represents a critical transition from policy development to practical implementation of Africa’s comprehensive artificial intelligence framework adopted by the African Union Executive Council in July 2024.

Ghana’s selection as host reflects the country’s growing prominence in AI development under Communications and Digitalisation Minister Samuel Nartey George. The West African nation has positioned itself as a regional hub for innovation, investment, and technological advancement, making it an ideal venue for continental AI governance discussions.

The meeting will focus on equipping stakeholders with tools, knowledge, and networks necessary to implement effective AI governance frameworks across African countries. Organizers plan to produce a comprehensive policy brief summarizing insights from policymakers, technology companies, and innovators regarding equitable AI strategy implementation.

A dedicated capacity-building workshop for regulatory officials forms a core component of the event, designed to empower regulators to use existing mandates for effective AI oversight. The workshop aims to demonstrate how regulation can coexist with and support innovation rather than hindering technological progress.

The Continental AI Strategy addresses both opportunities and risks associated with rapid AI adoption across Africa. The framework emphasizes AI’s potential for socio-economic transformation and cultural renaissance while acknowledging risks including disinformation, data privacy violations, surveillance concerns, and copyright infringement issues.

Certa Foundation, the primary organizer, convened the first Pan-African AI governance meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 3-4, 2024, attracting over 100 participants from more than 20 African countries. That inaugural gathering brought together regulators, policymakers, private sector representatives, civil society organizations, major technology companies, and startup ecosystem participants.

The Rwanda meeting’s outcomes culminated in a policy brief and recommendations presented at the Global AI Summit on Africa hosted by the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda in April 2025. These insights inform the Accra conference’s strategic approach to moving from vision-setting to actionable implementation.

The Continental AI Strategy includes a phased implementation plan spanning 2025 to 2030, with preparatory activities having begun in 2024. Phase I implementation, covering 2025-2026, focuses on establishing foundational governance frameworks and capacity-building initiatives across participating African nations.

Strategic partners supporting the Accra meeting include the Global Network of Internet and Society Centers as co-convenor, alongside technology companies Meta, Npontu Technologies, legal firms Clifford Chance and D. Moukouri & Partners, and development organization Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

Knowledge partners include Tech Hive Advisory Africa, Africa Digital Rights Hub, Icelis Global, Globetrotters Legal, and Innovation Spark. This diverse partnership reflects the multi-stakeholder approach required for successful AI governance implementation across the continent.

The African Union’s AI strategy emphasizes data literacy, infrastructure development, open government data initiatives, data sovereignty protection, and responsible data utilization. The framework also addresses algorithmic bias prevention and discrimination protection as critical governance components.

Ghana’s leadership in hosting the summit aligns with broader continental efforts to establish Africa as a significant player in global AI development and governance. The country’s digital infrastructure investments and regulatory framework development provide practical examples for other African nations pursuing AI adoption.

The conference addresses urgent needs for policy alignment and regional cooperation to ensure AI technologies deliver inclusive development benefits across critical sectors. This approach supports African Union Agenda 2063 objectives and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals implementation through technology-enabled solutions.

Participants will include government officials, regulatory authorities, industry leaders, academic researchers, civil society representatives, and technology entrepreneurs from across Africa. The diversity of stakeholders reflects the collaborative approach required for effective AI governance in diverse African contexts.

The Accra meeting builds on growing recognition that AI governance requires context-aware approaches reflecting African values, priorities, and development needs. Generic governance models developed elsewhere may not address specific challenges and opportunities present in African markets and societies.

Success metrics for the conference include actionable policy recommendations, enhanced regulatory capacity, strengthened partnerships across sectors, and clear implementation roadmaps for participating countries. These outcomes will support Phase I implementation of the Continental AI Strategy throughout 2025-2026.

The summit represents a crucial step in Africa’s journey toward establishing leadership in AI governance while ensuring technology adoption serves inclusive development goals and cultural preservation objectives across the continent’s diverse societies.