Accra Hosts Major Local Business Showcase This Weekend

Accra will host Ghana’s largest exhibition of locally manufactured goods this weekend as the This Is Ghana Exhibition returns for its 10th edition at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park on September 6-7, 2025.

The two-day event, powered by Channel One TV and Citi FM, positions itself as the country’s premier platform for showcasing domestic products, services, and innovations. Organizers expect thousands of visitors to attend what has become an annual celebration of Ghanaian entrepreneurship.

This year’s exhibition features businesses across multiple sectors offering artisanal crafts, fashion, technology products, and lifestyle goods. The event combines traditional trade fair elements with cultural programming designed to attract both serious buyers and families seeking weekend entertainment.

Participating vendors will offer exclusive discounts and time-limited promotions available only during the exhibition period. Products span industries including hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods, and automotive sectors, according to event organizers.

The exhibition extends beyond commercial activities to include authentic Ghanaian cuisine, beverages, and a dedicated “Grills Village” featuring local barbecue specialties. A designated Kids’ Corner provides entertainment for families attending the event.

Cultural programming includes performances by Kwan Pa Band and Nkyinkyim Band, both known for traditional Ghanaian music. The musical component reflects organizers’ efforts to position the event as both a business platform and cultural festival.

Major corporate sponsors supporting the exhibition include telecommunications company MTN, Ecobank, and government agencies such as Ghana Enterprises Agency and Ghana Export Promotion Authority. Additional backing comes from Ghana Exim Bank and rice producer eVivi Rice, alongside marketing firm Syde Hassle by EK Brand Consult.

The exhibition’s decade-long run reflects growing interest in promoting locally manufactured products within Ghana’s economy. The event serves both as a consumer marketplace and networking opportunity for domestic businesses seeking expanded market reach.

The Efua Sutherland Children’s Park venue provides central Accra location access for both local residents and visitors. Weekend timing allows working professionals and families to participate without weekday scheduling conflicts.

Admission details and specific vendor information remain available through Channel One TV and Citi FM promotional channels leading up to the weekend event.