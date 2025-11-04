Accra Hosts Continental Renewable Energy Investment Forum in December

Accra prepares to welcome Africa’s leading renewable energy stakeholders as the Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) 2025 arrives in West Africa for the first time next month.

The two-day event will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel on December 3 and 4, marking the third edition of the continent’s premier clean energy investment platform. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote address, signaling strong governmental backing for the initiative.

REFA brings together institutional investors, project developers, policymakers, energy utilities, and renewable energy decision makers to facilitate deals and shape Africa’s energy future. The forum expects to attract 500 delegates from the global renewables industry, all focused on expanding clean energy projects across the continent.

The event enjoys substantial international support. GET.invest, a European programme mobilising investment in clean energy, serves as a key backer, with funding from the European Union, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) have also joined as strategic partners.

Tsonam Akpeloo, Accra Regional Chairman of AGI, emphasized the forum’s significance for Ghana’s economic trajectory. He noted that renewable energy plays a critical role in driving economic growth and enhancing energy security, with the partnership aiming to accelerate the country’s transition to sustainable energy.

The timing proves opportune for Ghana’s renewable energy sector. The country recently inaugurated Africa’s largest single rooftop solar installation, a 16.82 megawatt project at the Tema Free Zone Enclave. Ghana also launched West Africa’s largest floating solar project, a 5 megawatt installation on the Bui reservoir, with plans to expand the system to 65 megawatts.

Government initiatives feature prominently in the forum’s agenda. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition will showcase its ambitious reform programme, including a 4,000 solar rooftops initiative, plans to electrify 150 off-grid communities with mini-grids, and a new 100 megawatt utility-scale solar tender for investors.

Beyond policy discussions, the forum incorporates practical business elements. Structured matchmaking sessions will facilitate deal-making between investors and project developers, while expert panels will explore various green technologies including solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage.

The prestigious AFSIA Awards ceremony will recognize outstanding achievements in the African solar and storage industry, honoring companies and individuals who have advanced renewable energy adoption across the continent.

Previous REFA editions took place in Cape Town in 2022 and Nairobi in 2023, establishing the forum as an essential annual gathering for Africa’s renewable energy sector. The 2025 edition in Accra represents the forum’s expansion into West Africa, bringing critical investment conversations closer to one of the region’s most dynamic energy markets.

Registration for the forum remains open, offering stakeholders opportunities to secure investment, discover new projects, and present innovations to a pan-African audience.