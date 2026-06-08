Accra Girls’ Wins Spoken Word Final By One Point

Accra Girls’ Senior High School won the first Greater Accra edition of the ACE Spoken Word contest on Friday, edging Ghana Christian International High School (GCIHS) by a single point.

The final was held at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana, Legon, where Accra Girls’ finished on 86 points to GCIHS’s 85. Forces Senior High Technical School took third on 77, and O’Reilly Senior High School fourth on 75. The four were the finalists drawn from a wider field of 27 schools in the Accra leg.

Accra Girls’ led from the opening round of spoken word performances and short drama, stayed ahead through a general knowledge quiz, then held off a late push from GCIHS in the closing round, where contestants were handed random keywords and had to write and perform original poems on the spot.

Organisers said the winners received a trophy, a citation and GH¢7,000. GCIHS took GH¢5,000, Forces Senior High Technical School GH¢3,000 and O’Reilly Senior High School GH¢2,000, each with certificates.

The contest is run by ACE Consult and backed by the United States Embassy, under this year’s theme, “When the Whistle Blows, Borders Fade,” inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The embassy’s acting public affairs officer, Matthew Asada, tied the event to the tournament the United States will co-host with Canada and Mexico, calling the theme an exercise in “sports diplomacy,” and said it was the embassy’s last youth event before the World Cup, which begins next week.

The competition has grown quickly. It began in 2024 with 17 schools in the Ashanti Region and reached Accra for the first time this year, after a Kumasi final in May won by Our Lady of Grace Senior High School.

There may be more to come. Education Minister Iddrisu used the Accra final to pledge that the government would work with the U.S. Embassy, the Ghana Education Service and ACE Consult to anchor the contest in the national education calendar and mobilise corporate support to spread it. ACE Consult’s executive director, Marilyn Owusu, said she hopes it grows into a nationwide programme that builds students’ confidence to write and speak in public.

For now the bragging rights belong to Accra Girls’, whose one point margin made for the tightest finish the young competition has staged.