Accra Floods Again Despite Months of Demolition Warnings

Accra has flooded for at least the third time this rainy season, raising pointed questions about why a task force ordered weeks ago to clear illegal structures from waterways has yet to visibly act.

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources issued a press release on Saturday, 6 June, acknowledging successive heavy rains that had damaged homes, businesses, and public infrastructure in low-lying communities, while announcing emergency interventions and committing to a long-term flood management strategy.

The statement arrived after a sequence of warnings that stretched back months without a confirmed demolition. In late April, Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei told reporters after an inspection at Dansoman Otodjor that authorities would “move in to remove all those structures” before the rains intensified, and that offenders would be penalised. A second inspection at the Mallam Junction Ramsar site days later found encroachers had already marked out portions of the protected wetland with bamboo sticks, apparently preparing to build.

A task force set up by the President to restore natural drainage pathways was announced alongside a directive for occupants of waterway structures to evacuate immediately. No official confirmation of demolitions carried out under that mandate had been published as of Sunday.

The consequences of the delay are concrete. Flooding around Christian Village and Parakou was blamed in part on a bridge near Christian Village damaged by successive heavy rainfall, with residents saying the structure’s condition was blocking drainage and worsening inundation.

The government’s broader flood programme, the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, has dredged 90,936 cubic metres of sediment from the Odaw Channel at Caprice and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, according to figures provided by the minister in January. Drainage works at Achimota, Nima-Paloma, and Kaneshie are listed as ongoing, but three drainage and bridge projects in the Accra Metropolitan Area that were scheduled for completion between January and August 2026 remained stalled as of a separate ministerial inspection in late 2025, with only one nearing completion.

The ministry did not respond to questions about the task force’s activity record before publication.