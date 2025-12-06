Accra Commuters Face Long Queues and Rising Fares

Accra commuters are enduring hours-long queues at transport stations and elevated ride-hailing fares as the Christmas festive rush brings severe congestion to Ghana’s urban centers, forcing passengers to choose between affordable travel with lengthy delays or premium services at significantly higher costs. The transport crunch has intensified during December as shopping activity surges and traffic volumes overwhelm existing infrastructure.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Akweley Ocloo on Thursday announced comprehensive measures to manage vehicular movement during the 2025 festive season, directing police commands and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department to intensify patrols and enforce traffic regulations more strictly. She noted Christmas and New Year celebrations typically generate heavy congestion requiring heightened coordination among security agencies, local assemblies and the public.

Heavy traffic congestion has gripped areas including Tudu in central Accra, leaving commuters frustrated as increased shopping activity ahead of festive celebrations combines with street vendors occupying major roads. One driver told Adom News he had been stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes, noting delays were hurting daily operations and causing financial losses from wasted fuel and missed sales targets.

Public transport stations overflow with passengers competing for limited space at bus and trotro stops across the capital. Many commuters report waiting nearly two hours for vehicles at major terminals during peak evening periods. The combination of long queues, heavy rain that flooded parts of some stations and limited vehicle availability has transformed routine commutes into exhausting ordeals for workers returning home.

Ride hailing services including Bolt and Uber have experienced increased demand during the festive season because of speed and convenience compared to traditional public transport. Bolt Ghana reported a 6.8 percent increase in airport trips between November 20 and December 4, with demand expected to rise further as major concerts, weddings and year-end events continue across the capital. Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director for Rides at Bolt Africa and International Markets, stated that airport pickups and drop-offs are spiking as people arrive for everything from festivals to family reunions.

However, surge pricing during peak demand periods drives fares substantially higher, often doubling or tripling normal rates during evening rush hours or when weather conditions affect availability. Many passengers find elevated ride hailing costs prohibitive despite faster travel times. Traffic congestion can still slow riders down even when paying premium fares, meaning faster travel comes at considerable expense without guaranteed time savings.

Many commuters face identical dilemmas: wait for public transport and pay little but lose hours, or pay more for speed while still risking delays. Some have adopted hybrid strategies, taking trotros for longer stretches and hopping on motorcycle taxis for the last mile to balance affordability against convenience. Others compare prices across multiple ride hailing applications including Bolt, Yango and Uber before selecting the most economical option at any given moment.

The Ghana Online Drivers Union indicated in May that ride hailing fares remain unchanged despite reductions in public transport costs, as the union representing platform drivers was not consulted in fare negotiations and remains unrecognized by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union. Francis Tengey, President of the Ghana Online Drivers Union, stated customers cannot enjoy fare reductions applied to conventional transport operators.

Month on month traffic congestion and crowded stations highlight seasonal strain on urban mobility systems. In central urban hubs like Accra and Kumasi, queues and congestion remain most pronounced during morning and evening peak periods, while less busy regions face fewer delays though rising fares remain concerns for residents. Shopping malls including Accra Mall, Junction Mall and West Hills become extremely congested during December, turning quick errands into prolonged trips.

The festive rush, while challenging for passengers, creates opportunities for ride hailing drivers who report higher earnings during peak periods by capitalizing on surge demand. Many drivers have extended working hours to take advantage of increased passenger volumes and elevated fare structures during December. However, benefits for drivers underscore difficult decisions passengers must make weighing cost, time and convenience with each trip.

Transport operators reduced public transport fares by 15 percent in May following fuel price decreases and cedi appreciation, offering some relief to commuters using conventional services. However, these reductions have not prevented seasonal congestion during December as passenger volumes exceed system capacity regardless of pricing levels. The Ghana Private Road Transport Union implemented the fare cuts after negotiations with the Ministry of Transport and stakeholders.

Regional authorities emphasize the goal of directives is not to impose inconvenience but to safeguard lives, protect livelihoods and promote conducive environments for socioeconomic activities during one of the busiest times of year. Minister Ocloo urged residents to heighten personal security awareness during the festive season and promptly report suspicious behavior to security officers or police stations.

As the holiday season peaks, commuters navigate crowded stations, flooded streets, rising fares and traffic jams while drivers manage demand and optimize earnings. The festive season demonstrates how holiday demand shapes daily life and mobility patterns in Ghanaian cities, exposing infrastructure limitations that become acute during periods of elevated activity.