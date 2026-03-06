Accra Cleans Up Tomorrow — Six Hotspots Targeted From 6am

Residents across Accra have been called to join a citywide clean-up exercise on Saturday, March 7, with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) announcing the exercise will begin at 6am and run until all activities are completed.

Themed “Ghana@69 Clean-up,” the exercise forms part of the March 2026 edition of National Sanitation Day and targets six key locations identified as sanitation hotspots: Agbogbloshie, the Accra Central Business District, Tuesday Market, Chemu Naa, Kaneshie, and Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Activities on the day will include desilting and cleaning of drains, sweeping of streets and alleyways, removal of unauthorised posters and banners, and general cleaning of markets and lorry terminals. The AMA said the exercise is designed to promote environmental cleanliness, protect public health, and improve sanitation standards across the capital.

The assembly called on residents, businesses, and community groups to turn out in large numbers and participate actively, describing the exercise as an extension of the civic spirit generated by Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

The AMA reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders toward its stated vision of making Accra a smart and sustainable city.