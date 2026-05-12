Accra Becomes Africa AI Diplomacy Hub This September

Ghana’s Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George held talks with AlphaVecta Technologies Limited on Monday on a new partnership for the One Vecta Summit 2026, scheduled for September in Accra, adding another continental artificial intelligence (AI) event to what is rapidly becoming a dense calendar of tech diplomacy for the country.

The meeting, with a delegation led by AlphaVecta Chief Executive Officer Carlos Amoako, included a formal request for George to serve as chair and continental patron of the summit, which organisers say will bring together ministers, regulators, investors and technology executives from across Africa to advance AI adoption and digital transformation.

George used the discussions to reinforce a familiar argument: that Ghana is not merely hosting conversations about AI but actively building the infrastructure to back them up. Cabinet has approved a $250 million investment to construct a national AI compute centre, intended to support AI research, development and deployment across key sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education and financial services, with the facility also designed to serve the wider sub-region.

The minister also pointed to Ghana’s expanding role in what he described as tech diplomacy, citing ongoing engagements with Zambia and Malawi to export digital systems including national identity solutions. He directed that technical discussions with AlphaVecta continue in areas aligned with national priorities including health, education, financial inclusion, e-governance and digital architecture.

The One Vecta Summit builds on a track record Amoako’s organisation has established in Accra. The inaugural Pan African AI Summit, held in September 2025 and co-organised by AlphaVecta Technologies in partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, drew approximately 1,000 participants and more than 43 speakers from over 30 countries. That event produced the announcement of a $1 billion Ghana-United Arab Emirates Innovation and Technology Hub, set for construction in Ningo Prampram.

The AI market in Africa is projected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2025 to $16.53 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 27.42 percent, a trajectory that organisers say makes September’s gathering timely. Amoako said the One Vecta Summit aims to shift African AI discussions from policy intent toward implementation, with investment partnerships, regulatory frameworks and deployment roadmaps as the concrete outputs.