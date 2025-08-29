Accra attracts most of Ghana’s investment projects despite regional imbalance concerns

Greater Accra Region secured 115 of Ghana’s 140 registered investment projects in 2024, reinforcing the capital’s dominance in attracting business ventures.

The concentration raises questions about regional investment distribution across the country.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre released figures showing Ashanti Region trailing significantly with just 10 projects. Eastern, Central, and Western regions registered six, four, and two projects respectively, highlighting the stark geographical imbalance.

Accra’s appeal stems from its concentration of corporate headquarters, government proximity, and superior infrastructure compared to other regions. These advantages continue drawing investors despite government efforts to promote regional development.

China led project numbers with 49 initiatives across various sectors. The Netherlands topped foreign direct investment value, contributing approximately $265.33 million to Ghana’s economy during the period.

Domestic investment showed strong performance with 54 wholly Ghanaian-owned projects valued at $1.36 billion combined. Additionally, 26 companies added equity worth $34.67 million between January and December.

Investment sectors included building and construction, manufacturing, export trade, tourism, general trade, and services. The diversity reflects Ghana’s efforts to broaden its economic base beyond traditional sectors.

GIPC processed 694 company registration renewals during 2024, as required under the GIPC Act 865. Foreign-owned firms accounted for 455 renewals, while joint ventures and wholly Ghanaian businesses represented 165 and 74 renewals respectively.

The regional concentration pattern concerns policymakers seeking more balanced development. Areas with agricultural and industrial potential remain underutilized while Accra continues attracting the majority of new investments.

Officials argue that investment diversification would support Ghana’s development agenda and African Continental Free Trade Area objectives. Regional spread could create employment opportunities in areas with limited economic activity.

GIPC has committed to enhanced regional investment promotion targeting agribusiness, renewable energy, and industrial processing outside Accra and Kumasi. The center plans stronger investor aftercare services to support project sustainability and expansion.

Local investor confidence appears robust based on domestic project performance. GIPC emphasizes that combining domestic investment with foreign direct investment is crucial for job creation and economic resilience.