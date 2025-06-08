Accra Ambulance Service Rations Emergency Response Amid Critical Shortage

The Greater Accra Regional office of the Ghana National Ambulance Service is struggling to meet emergency demands due to shortage of ambulances, forcing dispatchers to ration responses.

Ms. Joyce Avadzinu, Head of Dispatch for the region, revealed that only 42 ambulances are currently available to serve the entire Greater Accra area, which is heavily populated and frequently records emergency incidents.

Ms. Avadzinu said the limited fleet means ambulances are often reserved for only the most critical cases such as road traffic accidents (RTAs) and sudden collapses.

“We are managing because most of the ambulances are already attending to cases when new requests come in. For less urgent cases, like inter-hospital referrals, patients may have to wait,” she explained.

To ensure readiness for life-threatening emergencies, dispatchers coordinate closely with ambulance stations, strategically keeping a few units on standby at all times.

“So anytime we dispatch an ambulance, we alert the stations to prepare for any upcoming emergencies. It’s not ideal, but with the current numbers, we have no choice but to manage this way,” she added.

Nonetheless, the situation highlights the urgent need for investment in emergency health infrastructure to meet the growing demands of Ghana’s urban centers.