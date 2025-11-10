Accra Academy 2G1 Old Boys Launch 25th Anniversary: Celebrating Brotherhood, Impact and Legacy

The 2001 Year Group of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA), popularly known as BLEOO 2G1, has officially launched its 25th Anniversary Celebration under the inspiring theme “Celebrating Brotherhood, Impact and Legacy.”

The media launch, held at the Accra Academy campus on Sunday, November 9, 2025, brought together distinguished alumni, school leadership, students, and invited guests to unveil the year-long anniversary plans, logo, and legacy projects.

The event was graced by the Guest of Honour, Mr. Philip Kwame Tieku, Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil Ghana, who expressed his delight in being part of the milestone celebration. Mr. Tieku, also a member of the year group commended the year group for it’s commitment to giving back to it’s alma mater and pledged his support toward the successful renovation of the Dining Hall and Kitchen Complex Legacy Project.

The launch also saw in attendance the Global President of AAOBA, the Headmaster of Accra Academy, representatives of St. Mary’s Old Girls Association (SMOGA), members of staff, students, and other well-wishers who came together to celebrate the enduring spirit of BLEOO brotherhood.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Ernest Boakye-Yiadom, noted that the 25th anniversary seeks to reflect on the group’s shared journey since leaving the walls of Accra Academy, and to rekindle the spirit of unity, mentorship, and contribution to the school’s development.

“This celebration is about more than nostalgia — it’s about impact. It’s about standing together to make a difference and to leave a mark that aligns with our motto: Esse Quam Videri — To Be Rather Than to Seem,” he stated.

The Global President of AAOBA commended BLEOO 2G1 for their leadership, discipline, and service, describing them as a shining example of how year groups can make tangible contributions to the growth of their alma mater and community.

The event also featured the unveiling of the 25th Anniversary logo and Mascot, the presentation of the Legacy Project, solidarity messages from partner alumni associations including SMOGA and media interaction session.

The Headmaster of Accra Academy, in his address, praised BLEOO 2G1 for their loyalty and initiative, noting that alumni support plays a critical role in maintaining academic excellence and infrastructure growth at the school.

“Our old boys continue to inspire us. Their love for the school shows in their actions, and this project is a true reflection of that commitment,” he remarked.

BLEOO 2G1 President, Mr. Daniel Adjetey Adjeye, emphasized that the anniversary celebrations will extend throughout 2026 with activities such as mentorship programs, community service initiatives, and the commissioning of the Legacy Project.

He called on alumni, sponsors, and corporate institutions to partner with the group in building a stronger future for Accra Academy.

“We are grateful for all who have walked with us on this journey. Together, we can leave behind a legacy that every BLEOO can be proud of,” he added.

The launch concluded with a group photo, networking session, and renewed calls for collective responsibility in nurturing the next generation of BLEOO men.