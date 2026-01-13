Accra Academy 2001 Year Group Pays Courtesy Call on Star Oil CEO

A delegation from the Accra Academy 2001 Year Group paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil Ghana, Mr. Kwame Tieku, to congratulate him and the company on its 25th Anniversary and to commend his significant contribution to the Oil and Gas industry in Ghana. The visit celebrated both the corporate milestone of Star Oil and Mr. Tieku’s leadership in advancing indigenous participation and excellence within the energy sector.

The engagement was also a moment of nostalgia and reflection, as the delegation and Mr. Tieku shared fond memories of their time at Accra Academy. Discussions focused on the enduring values of discipline, excellence and brotherhood, as well as the importance of networking and mentorship. Emphasis was placed on the need to intentionally expose current students to the essence of networking and alumni relationships as a vital tool for personal growth and career development.

During the visit, the delegation officially presented the Accra Academy 2001 Year Group Legacy Project, which involves the renovation of the school’s Dining Hall, to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the group’s completion of Accra Academy. The project is aimed at improving student welfare, enhancing the learning environment and leaving a lasting infrastructural legacy that will benefit generations of students.

Mr. Kwame Tieku warmly received the initiative and pledged his support and contribution towards the successful renovation of the Dining Hall. The Accra Academy 2001 Year Group expressed deep appreciation for his encouragement and commitment, reaffirming their dedication to giving back to their alma mater and supporting initiatives that strengthen education and alumni-driven development.

In conclusion, the Accra Academy 2001 Year Group reaffirmed its commitment to complete the Dining Hall renovation as a meaningful contribution to the school’s development, with plans to formally present the project during the Accra Academy 2026 Homecoming Celebration. The group expressed confidence that the project will stand as a symbol of gratitude, unity and service, while inspiring other year groups and alumni to invest in the future of Accra Academy.