Accountants step out to shatter boring stereotype at inaugural CIMA health walk

Nearly 100 management accountants laced up their walking shoes at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, launching the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Ghana’s first-ever health walk while officially unveiling its new Welfare Committee.

The morning event saw close to half of CIMA Ghana’s 200 members gather at the Athletes Oval before embarking on a route that took them through the law school and administration block. Organizers hailed the turnout as exceeding all expectations for what many hoped would become a regular community-building tradition.

“People say accountants are boring, but we’re not,” declared Mrs. Yvonne Dzotsi, a Welfare Committee member, to laughter from the assembled crowd. “We also like to socialise. It’s a good way for networking.”

The enthusiastic participation caught even the organizers off guard. Augustus Jojo Gaisie, Chairman of the newly formed Welfare Committee, admitted the response surpassed both his hopes and his budget. “We were not even expecting this number of people to come. They even exceeded the budget. But God being so good, we have been able to meet it.”

The health walk served as the official launch pad for CIMA Ghana’s Welfare Committee, established to address members’ holistic needs beyond their professional lives. The committee aims to provide support during significant life events, coordinate assistance during crises, and strengthen bonds within the close-knit professional community.

For an organization whose members work across different sectors and often know each other only through formal functions, the initiative represents a deliberate shift toward building genuine connections. “We all came together because we were all on a platform but we didn’t know each other,” Dzotsi explained.

The committee’s formation drew inspiration from watching other professional bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana organize similar community activities. “This is our very first event, hopefully more to come,” Dzotsi noted, outlining plans for practical member support including assistance for bereaved families and young members getting married.

Dzotsi, who also serves as a trustee of the CIMA Benevolent Fund, used the occasion to highlight financial assistance available to members facing severe hardship due to job loss or illness. She noted that African members historically make fewer applications for help, attributing this to cultural tendencies to rely on family support and reluctance to seek assistance.

“We don’t get many applications from Africa in general,” she observed, encouraging members to view seeking help as drawing on shared community strength rather than showing weakness. The fund provides confidential, impartial assessment of applications from trustees.

The success has already generated momentum for future gatherings. Gaisie announced an End-of-Year Get-Together scheduled for December 14th, expressing confidence that word about Tuesday’s event will attract even larger numbers. “The signal that we sent will go to the other members,” he predicted.

Beyond social activities, committee leaders encouraged greater volunteer participation in CIMA’s various committees, including the West Africa Area Network, Regional Panel and Global committees. “It helps. Please put yourself up and volunteer,” Dzotsi urged members.

The morning’s activities demonstrated that Ghana’s management accounting community is ready to move beyond purely professional interactions toward building a support network that addresses members’ broader life needs. For a profession often stereotyped as reserved and numbers-focused, the enthusiastic participation suggested appetite for more dynamic community engagement.