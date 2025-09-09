Access Denied: Children Climb Walls to Attend Class…Amid Trassaco Land Grab

The future of an Islamic University project, the African American Islamic Institute, earmarked for the Muslim community is under serious threat, as real estate developer Trassaco Company has allegedly encroached on the land, blocking schoolchildren who are occupying the land from accessing their classrooms.

The land, allocated years ago under the spiritual guidance of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was reserved to host a major Islamic University to promote teaching and learning in Zongo communities.

A portion of it currently houses a primary school managed by the African American Islamic Institute.

It was gathered that the release of the land was contained in a letter signed on behalf of the then minister in 2016, by the Chief Director Alhaji Zibim Yakubu.

Interestingly, the Muslims have been occupying the area for the past 35-years, with a school, staff housing and dormitory structures.

In 2016, management of TDC offered 361 acres of land to Trassaco as compensation for a service that it rendered to TDC.

This offer suddenly led to a portion of adjacent land belonging to the Muslim community, wrongfully included in the offer to Trassaco.

However, in 2010, EOCO reviewed and downsized the land given to Trassaco by TDC, from 361 acres to 270 acres, after discovering that the appropriate size was not given to Trassaco.

In view of that, the government advised TDC to fairly release 77 acres of land scheduled for the educational project and other social amenities that they intend to pursue.

However, in recent weeks, Trassaco has reportedly erected a high fence wall around the school compound, cutting off access routes for pupils, teachers, and parents.

This has forced children as young as six years old to climb walls every morning just to attend school, while teachers and parents struggle to scale the same barriers to reach the classrooms.

“This is unacceptable. How can we allow a situation where pupils have to risk injury climbing walls before they can learn?” lamented Chief Sadik Jimah, Chairman of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, who addressed the press on behalf of the Chief Imam.

He warned that the company’s actions not only endangered the lives of pupils but also threatened the future of the Islamic University project, which is seen as a legacy to uplift Muslim communities through education.

Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu Yaro, Suna Municipal Zongo Chief also revealed that repeated petitions have been made to the government in the past, over encroachments on the land.

According to them, President Akufo-Addo had earlier assured that the site would be preserved for its intended purpose, but Trassaco’s latest activities suggest otherwise.

“This land belongs to the Muslim community. It is not for sale, and it will not be allowed to be converted into private property,” He declared.

Parents and residents present at the event shared harrowing stories of children falling and sustaining bruises while trying to jump over the wall to attend classes.

Teachers recounted their harrowing experiences in the hands of land guards who are working for Trassaco, on how they attack them in their dormitories with stones; breaking their windows, louvre blades among others.

They have called on the government, security agencies, and municipal authorities to immediately intervene, restore access to the school, and safeguard the land for its original purpose of building the Islamic University.

He accused real estate developer Trassaco Company of unlawfully attempting to take over land allocated for the construction of an Islamic University.

He also stressed that the land, located within Borteyman within Trassaco Springs, was earmarked years ago under the guidance of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to promote teaching and learning and to boost education within the Muslim community.

“Children are forced to jump over the wall just to attend classes. Teachers and parents also face the same humiliation whenever they bring their children to school,” Chief Jimah lamented.

He described the development as an affront to the rights of the Muslim community, warning that such actions could deprive generations of Muslims of critical educational opportunities.

The Council of Zongo Chiefs expressed gratitude to the government and President John Dramani Mahama and other security agencies that have intervened so far and urged security authorities to ensure that Trassaco halts all encroachment activities.

Community members present at the press conference also shared their frustration, describing the situation as “inhumane and dangerous” for schoolchildren.

The leadership reaffirmed their commitment to seeing the land used strictly for the development of the proposed Islamic University and related educational projects.