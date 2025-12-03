Access Bank’s Board Diversity Success Highlights Ghana’s Political Gender Gap

Access Bank Ghana’s recognition as the nation’s second most gender diverse board reveals a striking pattern: corporate Ghana is advancing women’s representation faster than its political institutions, creating what governance experts describe as a troubling disconnect between boardroom progress and parliamentary stagnation.

The bank secured its second place ranking with 44 percent female board representation, significantly above the national average of 25 percent, according to the Ghana Board Diversity Index Report 2025 published by The Boardroom Africa and Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). That achievement stands in sharp contrast to parliament’s mere 14.9 percent female representation, with women occupying just 41 of 276 parliamentary seats.

The divergence grows more pronounced when examining leadership structures. Access Bank operates with a woman board chair and woman chief operating officer alongside 50 percent female non executive directors. Meanwhile, Ghana in January 2025 inaugurated its first female vice president, marking what advocates consider overdue progress in political representation.

Corporate Ghana shows uneven but measurable advancement. Fourteen out of 36 listed companies achieved 30 percent or more women board representation in 2024, representing 39 percent of listed firms. That figure represents a seven percentage point improvement from 2023, though overall female board presence declined one percent to 24 percent as some companies reduced director numbers.

Political institutions lag dramatically. The 2023 Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) report ranked Ghana 147th out of 193 countries, placing the nation behind regional neighbors Rwanda, Senegal, and Namibia. District level elections in December 2023 produced 95.9 percent male assembly members, with females constituting just 4.1 percent.

The contrast reflects different mechanisms for change. Corporate boards respond to shareholder pressure, international investment standards, and research linking diversity to performance. Companies chaired by women show 80 percent likelihood of achieving 30 percent diversity thresholds, compared to 26 percent for male chaired companies, demonstrating how leadership composition influences recruitment.

Politics operates under different constraints. Ghana’s single member district or first past the post electoral system is known by scholars as woman unfriendly, with candidate selection occurring through party primaries that research shows disadvantage female aspirants through financial barriers and structural bias.

Access Bank Managing Director Pearl Nkrumah emphasized institutional commitment drives results. The bank’s diversity represents strategic planning rather than compliance, she noted, with policies spanning leadership training, targeted recruitment, and mentorship programs designed to build female leadership pipelines.

That contrasts with political pathways where women candidates win in proportion to their candidacies, meaning if they represent 10 percent of candidates, they secure 10 percent of positions. The challenge lies not in voter discrimination but in barriers preventing women from becoming candidates initially.

Regional comparisons underscore Ghana’s political underperformance. Rwanda’s parliament shows women holding 63.8 percent of Chamber of Deputies seats and 53.8 percent of senate positions, achieved through constitutional provisions mandating minimum representation. African parliaments overall show women constituting 26 percent of lower houses and 21 percent of upper houses.

The corporate sector faces its own limitations. Financial services, despite having the highest aggregate number of women directors at 32, shows only 29 percent of sector companies achieving the 30 percent threshold. Some sectors perform better, with telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods, and publishing showing 100 percent of companies exceeding diversity benchmarks.

Access Bank Chair Ama Sarpong Bawuah connected board composition to business outcomes, arguing organizations reflecting market diversity gain advantages in innovation and sustainability. That business case reasoning influences corporate behavior differently than political incentives, where Ghana ranks 119th out of 146 countries in political empowerment according to the 2024 global gender gap report.

The persistence of male only boards highlights remaining work. Fourteen percent of listed companies maintained boards with no female directors in 2024, up from 11 percent in 2023. Progress appears neither linear nor guaranteed without sustained institutional pressure.

For observers tracking gender equity, Access Bank’s achievement illuminates both possibility and paradox. Corporate structures demonstrate Ghanaian women can occupy leadership when systems support advancement, while political institutions reveal how electoral mechanisms and cultural barriers combine to restrict representation despite women comprising 50.7 percent of Ghana’s population.

The question confronting policymakers involves whether corporate lessons translate to political reform, or whether fundamentally different incentive structures require separate strategies for achieving gender parity across public and private sector leadership.