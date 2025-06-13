Access Bank Supports Ghana Armed Forces With Air Conditioner Donation

Access Bank Ghana PLC has donated air conditioning units to the Ghana Armed Forces as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The presentation, made on May 30, 2025, aims to improve working conditions for military personnel at their newly refurbished Pension House facility.

Gifty Opoku, Head of Commercial Banking at Access Bank Ghana, emphasized the institution’s commitment to supporting national development partners. “We recognize the critical role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding our nation. This donation reflects our belief that enabling their operational efficiency contributes to broader national progress,” Opoku stated during the handover ceremony.

Brigadier General Salifu Osmanu, Defence Financial Comptroller, received the equipment on behalf of the military, acknowledging the bank’s consistent support for security sector development. The donation aligns with Access Bank’s sustainability strategy, which has earned recognition including the 2024 Best ESG Bank award from Euromoney.

The bank continues to implement targeted social investments across health, education and community development as part of its pan-African operations. Industry analysts note such public-private partnerships help address critical infrastructure needs while strengthening institutional relationships between corporate and security sector stakeholders.