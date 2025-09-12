Access Bank Names Nana Tea Sustainability Ambassador

Access Bank Ghana has appointed popular social media influencer Annor James Tetteh, known as Nana Tea, as project ambassador for its flagship sustainability initiative targeting underprivileged schoolchildren across the country.

The appointment announced today at the bank’s Accra headquarters launches the third phase of “A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow,” which converts discarded car tyres into comfortable school sandals for children in need. Nana Tea, who previously supported the project’s second phase as an influencer, will now lead advocacy efforts for the expanding initiative.

“We are delighted to welcome Nana Tea as the Ambassador for ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’,” said Edward Nelson-Addy, Head of Corporate Communications and Brands Management at Access Bank Ghana. “His passion for giving back and empowering the less privileged resonates deeply with our mission.”

The project has achieved significant scale since its 2023 launch, reaching 210 schools across all 16 regions and delivering over 21,000 sandals to schoolchildren. The initiative has also planted more than 200 trees and educated over 70,000 students about environmental sustainability and waste recycling.

Beyond direct beneficiaries, the program has created over 500 jobs for shoemakers in the Ashanti Region, demonstrating how corporate sustainability initiatives can drive local economic development while addressing social needs.

Nana Tea expressed enthusiasm about his expanded role, pledging to leverage his social media platforms to inspire broader Ghanaian participation in the cause. His appointment reflects Access Bank’s strategy of partnering with influential community advocates who embody social responsibility and innovation.

The tire-to-sandal conversion process addresses multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals simultaneously, including poverty reduction, quality education access, responsible consumption, climate action, and decent work creation. The initiative also strengthens partnerships between corporate, educational, and community stakeholders.

Access Bank Ghana operates over 700 branches and service outlets across 22 countries, including locations in the UAE, UK, Hong Kong, and France. The institution has received recognition from Euromoney as Best Bank for ESG practices, underscoring its commitment to environmental, social, and governance excellence.

The third phase expansion builds on documented success metrics while positioning the program for broader geographic reach and deeper community impact. By transforming waste into essential educational resources, the initiative exemplifies how financial institutions can drive meaningful social change beyond traditional banking services.

The ambassador appointment signals Access Bank’s continued investment in community-driven sustainability programs that deliver measurable outcomes for Ghana’s most vulnerable populations while promoting environmental conservation and economic opportunity.