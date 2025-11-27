Access Bank Joins National Tree Planting for Cedi Anniversary

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC participated in a nationwide tree planting initiative on Thursday, November 20, 2025, as part of commemorative activities marking 60 years of Ghana’s currency, the Cedi.

Staff across all 56 Access Bank branches planted trees in their communities following the Bank of Ghana’s call for financial institutions to join environmental preservation efforts. The exercise honored the Ghanaian Cedi’s six decade journey as the nation’s legal tender.

Managing Director Pearl Nkrumah led Access Bank’s senior management team in planting commemorative ornamental trees at the bank’s head office in Osu. Executive Director for Wholesale Banking James Bruce, Chief Operating Officer Ugochi Okoro, Head of Corporate Communications Edward Nelson Addy, and sustainability champions participated in the symbolic ceremony.

The activity reinforced Access Bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship as a central component of its business strategy. Management emphasized that sustainability initiatives extend beyond corporate responsibility statements to actionable programs impacting communities where the bank operates.

Nkrumah stated that Access Bank’s purpose extends far beyond traditional banking services. She emphasized that the institution focuses on nurturing community wellbeing and safeguarding shared environmental resources, with today’s commitments shaping future resilience for people and climate.

The managing director explained that collective action through environmental initiatives helps build a greener, stronger, and more sustainable Ghana for coming generations. She expressed delight at supporting the Bank of Ghana as the nation celebrates this currency milestone.

Prior to the national tree planting day, Access Bank participated in week long Cedi at 60 celebrations highlighting the evolution and significance of Ghana’s currency throughout the country’s development journey. These activities included educational programs and community engagement initiatives.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama led the central bank’s own tree planting exercise at The Bank Square headquarters on the same day, with plans to plant 60 trees in honor of the anniversary. The initiative underscored the banking sector’s collective environmental commitment.

Access Bank Ghana operates as a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, recognized as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions. The parent company maintains presence in 23 countries across Africa and extends operations to the UAE, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and France, with representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.

The Ghanaian subsidiary operates from 56 business locations nationwide, actively investing in programs promoting environmental conservation, community development, and social wellbeing. Focus areas encompass environment, health, education, and enterprise development with immediate and long term impacts.

Access Bank Ghana has earned recognition for outstanding sustainability practices through multiple prestigious honors. The institution received Ghana’s Best Bank in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) recognition at the 2024 Euromoney Banking Awards for Excellence.

Additional accolades include Project of the Year for Environment from Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) awards in 2023 and Most Innovative Bank for Community Engagement from International Finance awards in 2024. These achievements reflect sustained commitment to responsible banking practices.

The bank has developed deep understanding of customer needs over the years, delivering services that empower clients to achieve more through financial education and inclusion programs. This customer centric approach complements environmental and social responsibility initiatives.

Tree planting as environmental commemoration gained momentum across Ghana’s banking sector during Cedi at 60 celebrations. Multiple financial institutions participated in similar exercises, demonstrating industry wide commitment to climate action and environmental sustainability.

The timing coincides with Ghana’s broader climate agenda requiring private sector participation in reforestation efforts. Financial institutions increasingly recognize environmental sustainability as integral to long term business viability and corporate citizenship responsibilities.

Scientists emphasize that tree planting initiatives contribute to carbon sequestration, biodiversity preservation, and ecosystem restoration. Urban tree coverage improves air quality, reduces heat island effects, and enhances community wellbeing in densely populated areas.

Ghana’s Cedi was introduced in 1965, replacing the Ghanaian pound as the country asserted economic sovereignty following independence. The currency has undergone multiple reforms over six decades, including redenomination in 2007 that removed four zeros from all denominations.

The Bank of Ghana coordinates monetary policy and currency management, working to maintain price stability and support economic growth. Recent initiatives include exploring central bank digital currency options through the e Cedi project aimed at modernizing Ghana’s payment systems.

Environmental sustainability has become increasingly prominent in Ghana’s financial sector strategy. Regulators encourage banks to integrate climate risk considerations into lending decisions while supporting green finance initiatives that fund environmentally beneficial projects.

Access Bank’s participation in the tree planting exercise aligns with international sustainability frameworks including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Specific connections include climate action, life on land, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption.

The ornamental trees planted at bank locations will mature over coming years, providing lasting environmental benefits while serving as visible reminders of the institution’s commitment to community and environmental wellbeing during this significant national anniversary.