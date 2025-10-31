Access Bank Ghana Reports Lower Profit Despite Rising Interest Income

Access Bank Ghana has reported a decline in its net profit for the first nine months of 2025, even as its core banking income showed significant growth. The bank’s unaudited financial statements reveal a profit after tax of GHS 442.7 million, down from GHS 544.5 million in the same period last year.

This 19 percent drop in profitability occurred despite a strong increase in net interest income, which rose to GHS 437.7 million from GHS 333.9 million. A key factor was a substantial reduction in net fee and commission income, which fell to GHS 410.0 million from GHS 569.6 million. The bank also recorded a sharp increase in operating expenses, particularly in personnel costs.

The bank’s total assets grew to GHS 19.4 billion, up from GHS 17.1 billion a year earlier. This expansion was fueled by significant growth in customer loans and advances, which increased to GHS 3.59 billion, and a major rise in investment securities. Customer deposits also grew healthily to GHS 14.01 billion, reinforcing the bank’s stable funding base.

Managing Director Saari Mkrumah’s signature on the results confirms the bank’s continued capital strength. The Capital Adequacy Ratio remained robust at 19.10 percent, well above the regulatory minimum. The bank maintained a strong liquidity ratio of 78.10 percent, indicating ample capacity to meet its short term obligations.