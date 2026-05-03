Access Bank Ghana Profit Falls 38% on Fee Income Slump

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC recorded a 38 percent decline in profit after tax in the first quarter of 2026, as a sharp contraction in fee and commission income more than offset gains in trading revenue and loan growth, according to unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Profit after tax fell to GH¢113.9 million from GH¢182.6 million in the same quarter of 2025. Profit before income tax dropped to GH¢175.3 million from GH¢280.9 million. Earnings per share on a basic and diluted basis declined to GH¢0.66 from GH¢1.05 a year earlier.

The primary driver of the decline was a GH¢100.7 million contraction in net fee and commission income, which fell to GH¢133.1 million from GH¢233.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest income also declined to GH¢317 million from GH¢384.5 million, reflecting the lower interest rate environment following the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) extended easing cycle. Net interest income, however, held broadly steady at GH¢134.6 million compared with GH¢136.2 million a year ago, as interest expense fell in parallel.

Net trading income partially offset these pressures, rising 29 percent to GH¢75.3 million from GH¢58.3 million. Total operating income for the quarter came in at GH¢353.6 million, against GH¢450.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

On the balance sheet, the bank continued to expand. Total assets grew to GH¢19.76 billion from GH¢18.25 billion at the end of March 2025. Loans and advances to customers increased 27 percent to GH¢4.63 billion from GH¢3.63 billion, reflecting deliberate growth in the lending book. Customer deposits were broadly stable at GH¢14.70 billion from GH¢14.47 billion. Investment securities expanded significantly to GH¢7.64 billion from GH¢5.54 billion.

Asset quality deteriorated. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose to 4.77 percent from 2.59 percent in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the higher credit risk exposure associated with the expanded loan portfolio. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 18.60 percent, down from 19.82 percent, though it remains above the regulatory minimum. The liquidity ratio was 71.34 percent, compared with 71.77 percent a year earlier. The bank reported no defaults in statutory liquidity and no regulatory sanctions for the period.

Total equity grew to GH¢2.16 billion from GH¢1.94 billion. The financial statements were signed by Chairperson Ama Sarpong Bawuah and Managing Director Pearl Nkrumah. Access Bank (Ghana) PLC is a subsidiary of Access Holdings PLC, the Nigeria-headquartered pan-African banking group.