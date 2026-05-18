Access Bank Donates GH¢50k to Kumasi Press Centre

Access Bank Ghana has donated GH¢50,000 toward the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Press Centre project in Kumasi, pledging continued support for media development in the Ashanti Region.

Managing Director Pearl Nkrumah presented the cheque at a press soirée in Kumasi, describing media as key partners in disseminating credible information to the public. She said empowering journalists would help strengthen the flow of accurate and timely reporting.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the GJA, the association’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Domfeh, thanked the bank for what he called a timely intervention. He assured Access Bank that its name would be “written in gold” when the centre becomes operational.

The donation came alongside disclosures of the bank’s broader agribusiness lending position. Nkrumah said Access Bank, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), set aside approximately GH¢1 billion in 2025 to support cocoa purchases and value chain operations.

The bank also implements the Building Resilience and Investing in the Development and Growth of Entrepreneurs in Agriculture (BRIDGE) programme with the Mastercard Foundation, lending to agribusinesses at a single digit interest rate. About 40 percent of beneficiaries under Access Bank’s portfolio come from the Ashanti Region.

Access Bank has supported cocoa purchases through Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) for more than five years, beginning with an annual allocation of GH¢100 million. The lender is also weighing additional support for cashew, shea, and other export oriented commodities.

Nkrumah said the bank has established an export desk that helps agribusinesses, farmers, and manufacturers access international markets. She added that commercial units across the country have been directed to identify and support agribusiness operators within their communities.