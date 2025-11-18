ACCA Pushes for Stronger Reporting Standards in Non-Interest Banking

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is advocating for enhanced reporting and assurance standards as Ghana prepares to launch non-interest banking in 2026. The professional body argues that transparency will be critical to building confidence in the emerging financial sector.

Jamil Ampomah, ACCA Africa Director, addressed the issue at the ACCA Business Leaders’ Forum on Sustainability and Non-Interest Banking in Ghana held in Accra. He stated that the success of the new banking model depends on how effectively institutions report, govern, and explain their operations to the public. Investors and depositors will only commit funds when they can rely on accurate and consistent disclosures, he noted.

Ampomah emphasized that non-interest banking can only grow when reporting is reliable and trusted. He explained that ACCA sees its role as helping the market develop the capacity required for proper reporting, assurance, and governance as the country transitions into the new framework.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) plans to activate the non-interest banking regulatory framework next year, allowing traditional banks to open non-interest windows while licensing fully dedicated non-interest banks. The initiative is expected to broaden financial inclusion, introduce new products, and support asset-based financing across the economy.

Professor John Gatsi, Advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, confirmed that the regulatory framework is complete and awaiting final approval. He underscored the importance of banks strengthening internal structures before launching their non-interest operations. The sector requires personnel who understand the products, associated risks, and underlying governance requirements, he stated.

Gatsi explained that the central bank expects institutions to train staff across risk management, compliance, treasury operations, and internal audit to ensure readiness before rollout. This preparation phase is considered essential for smooth implementation of the new banking model.

Ampomah warned that weak reporting could delay the sector’s maturation. He referenced global markets such as Malaysia and Pakistan, where Islamic finance has grown on the foundation of strict disclosure and assurance practices. Ghana must follow a similar path to build credibility quickly, he argued.

The ACCA Africa Director said the accounting profession will need to support banks with clear frameworks for disclosures on asset-backed transactions, profit-sharing models, and risk management mechanisms. Governance and reporting quality will determine market confidence, he added.

Professor Gatsi revealed that the Bank of Ghana will integrate non-interest banking rules with its Sustainable Banking Principles to ensure institutions factor in environmental and governance risks. The central bank believes this alignment will make the sector more resilient and position it to support productive activities including agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

The rollout is also expected to create new employment opportunities. Banks will require specialists in structuring, compliance, product development, and Sharia governance to support the model, according to Gatsi. The central bank is working with professional bodies and academic institutions to embed non-interest banking concepts into training programmes.

Ampomah suggested that early movers will gain a competitive advantage as demand for ethical and transparent financial products grows. He urged banks to view the transition as part of a broader shift toward responsible finance rather than merely a narrow product expansion.

