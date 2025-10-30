Academic Urges NPP Delegates to Pick Bawumia Citing His Wife’s Charisma

A lecturer from Kumasi Technical University has made a unusual appeal to New Patriotic Party delegates, suggesting they should support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid in part because of the qualities of his wife.

Dr. Sampson Anomah, speaking on a local radio station, claimed that Samira Bawumia has introduced a unique charisma into the country’s political landscape. He described her as a role model whose presence benefits the public discourse.

“He has a very beautiful wife, and this woman, apart from being beautiful, has brought some element to Ghana that people have not taken notice of,” Anomah stated during his appearance on Wontumi FM.

He further argued that electing Dr. Bawumia would allow the nation to continue enjoying what Mrs. Bawumia contributes. The academic acknowledged that his points were unconventional but affirmed his stance.

The comments have sparked a mixed reaction online, with some critics questioning the relevance of a candidate’s spouse’s personality to their political qualifications. Others viewed it as a simple compliment within the context of cultural values.

Political analysts note that while the personal appeal of a candidate’s family can sometimes influence public perception, it rarely becomes a central argument in delegate decision making. The focus typically remains on policy platforms, track records, and electoral strategy.

This incident highlights the diverse nature of campaigning and the various perspectives that emerge during internal party contests.