Academic Proposes Ghana Agricultural Service to Mirror Health System

Dr. Frank Ackah, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Crop Science, is calling for the establishment of a Ghana Agricultural Service to consolidate the country’s fragmented agricultural administration and strengthen food security.

Speaking to The High Street Journal, Dr. Ackah argued that agriculture deserves the same institutional framework as health and education, which operate through dedicated national services that coordinate policy implementation from central government to district levels.

The proposal comes as Ghana’s agricultural sector faces significant structural challenges, with key departments scattered across multiple ministries. The Cocoa Board operates under the Ministry of Finance, agribusiness falls under the Ministry of Trade, while district-level agricultural services report to local government authorities.

“You see the Ministry of Agriculture as a body, but most of its body parts have been removed,” Dr. Ackah explained. “The ministry is no longer whole, making it difficult to plan, supervise and coordinate agricultural projects, especially in the districts where most farmers live and work.”

Dr. Ackah proposes establishing a central coordination body modeled after successful examples in health and education sectors, where the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service demonstrate how centralized coordination can align policies, pool resources, and ensure consistent implementation.

The agricultural sector employs millions of Ghanaians across crops, livestock, fisheries and agro-processing, feeding the population while supplying raw materials to industries. Despite this critical role, agricultural extension officers and support staff rank among the lowest-paid public workers.

Dr. Ackah highlighted disparities in compensation and working conditions affecting agricultural workers. Extension officers working in remote villages face exposure to toxic chemicals, heavy machinery, and animal diseases without receiving rural or risk allowances provided to health workers and teachers in similar conditions.

“Let all farmers go on strike for even a week and see what will happen, whether there will be food,” Dr. Ackah said. “Without food, health workers and teachers cannot survive, so agriculture officers must be treated as essential professionals too.”

The fragmented structure creates coordination challenges that undermine agricultural planning and implementation. While health and education sectors maintain clear hierarchical structures from national to district levels, agriculture lacks similar organizational coherence.

Ghana’s agricultural ministry has historically been one of the country’s most respected institutions, but years of departmental transfers have weakened its capacity to deliver comprehensive services to farmers and rural communities.

Dr. Ackah believes a Ghana Agricultural Service would reunite scattered departments under unified administration, restore sector pride, and improve planning capabilities while ensuring fair compensation for agricultural professionals.

The proposal addresses broader concerns about food security in Ghana, where agricultural productivity faces challenges from climate change, limited technology adoption, and inadequate extension services reaching smallholder farmers.

Recent initiatives by Dr. Ackah include promoting urban agriculture through university residence hall gardening programs, where students cultivate vegetables in plastic containers and sacks across multiple campus halls.

The academic is urging agricultural professionals and stakeholders to support parliamentary legislation establishing the proposed service, emphasizing the urgent need for institutional reform to secure Ghana’s food future.

Implementation of a Ghana Agricultural Service could potentially improve resource allocation, streamline policy coordination, and enhance service delivery to farmers while elevating the professional status of agricultural workers.

The proposal reflects growing recognition that food security requires institutional structures matching the sector’s economic and social importance, similar to frameworks supporting health and education services.