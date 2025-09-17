Academic Makes Unsubstantiated Claims About NDC and Foreign Galamsey Operators

A Kumasi Technical University lecturer has made unsubstantiated allegations against the National Democratic Congress regarding foreign involvement in illegal mining operations, highlighting the increasingly politicized nature of Ghana’s galamsey discourse ahead of electoral periods.

Dr. Afriyie, speaking on Wontumi TV, claimed without providing evidence that the opposition party has allegedly imported foreign nationals to engage in illegal mining activities in Ghana’s water bodies. The academic suggested the NDC’s environmental stance on galamsey serves political rather than conservation purposes.

The lecturer questioned the opposition’s commitment to addressing illegal mining, arguing that if the NDC genuinely considered galamsey a national security threat, they would have declared a state of emergency during their previous administration. This criticism comes as political parties increasingly use environmental issues as campaign talking points.

According to Dr. Afriyie’s statements, opposition leaders are allegedly exploiting galamsey operations to recoup financial losses from the past eight years, while showing insufficient concern for long-term environmental consequences. These claims remain unverified and reflect broader political tensions surrounding resource management policies.

The academic also suggested the NDC would be unlikely to pursue complete prohibition of illegal mining due to political calculations in constituencies where mining activities are economically significant. This assessment reflects the complex relationship between electoral politics and environmental regulation in mining communities.

These allegations emerge within a broader pattern of inter-party accusations regarding galamsey responsibility. Similar claims have been made by NPP legislators alleging NDC involvement in importing foreign nationals for illegal mining, while the NDC has accused the current administration of “grand deception” in its anti-galamsey efforts.

The politicization of galamsey discourse has complicated efforts to address what environmental groups consistently identify as a genuine ecological crisis. Regional NDC branches have characterized such allegations as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless accusations” from political opponents.

Political observers note that galamsey has become a significant electoral issue, with both major parties proposing different approaches to addressing illegal mining. The NDC has proposed facilitating mining equipment pools in small-scale mining districts, while the NPP focuses on utilizing reclamation funds for land restoration.

However, environmental advocacy groups have expressed frustration with the partisan approach to what they consider a non-political environmental emergency. The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has noted involvement of political figures from multiple parties in illegal mining operations, suggesting the issue transcends party lines.

The absence of concrete evidence supporting claims about foreign national importation raises questions about the substantive basis for such serious allegations. Political analysts suggest these statements may reflect campaign positioning rather than evidence-based policy discourse.

Dr. Afriyie’s comments on Wontumi TV represent part of ongoing political commentary by the academic, who has previously questioned various opposition policies including economic proposals and leadership qualifications. His statements reflect broader tensions between academic commentary and political advocacy in Ghana’s public discourse.

The timing of these allegations coincides with increased public pressure on all political parties to address galamsey effectively, as environmental groups threaten industrial action over inadequate government responses to the mining crisis.

As Ghana approaches electoral periods, the politicization of environmental issues like galamsey may complicate evidence-based policy development. Experts emphasize the need for substantiated, non-partisan approaches to addressing illegal mining regardless of which party holds power.

The academic’s allegations highlight how environmental crises can become entangled with electoral politics, potentially undermining collaborative efforts needed to address complex challenges like illegal mining that require sustained, cross-party commitment to effective solutions.

Without substantiating evidence, such claims risk contributing to political polarization rather than constructive dialogue about practical approaches to Ghana’s persistent illegal mining challenges.