Academic Lauds Government Farm Support Initiatives

An economist at Academic City University has praised agriculture interventions in the 2026 Budget as bold, practical, and potentially transformative for Ghana’s economy if genuinely implemented.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu told The High Street Journal that new allocations ranging from a massive push into oil palm development to heavy investment in farm machinery and market support could become turning points for rural jobs, food production, and economic stability. He noted that the agriculture sector, often described as the backbone of Ghana’s economy but receiving less attention in national policies, has been given priority in the budget.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on November 13, seeking approval to spend 357.105 billion cedis (357,105,639,079.87 cedis) and raise 268.1 billion cedis in total revenue and grants for next year. The budget allocated 6.9 billion cedis to oil palm development, 690 million cedis for Farmer Service Centres, and 828 million cedis for agricultural enclave roads.

Dr. Appiah Konadu described the government’s 500 million dollar investment into the palm oil plantation programme as awakening a sleeping giant. He explained that oil palm represents one of Ghana’s most promising crops that has been underutilized for too long.

The national policy on integrated oil palm development, if fully executed, could open tens of thousands of jobs across farming, processing, transportation, and exports, according to the economist. He emphasized that this demonstrates how a country can build a strong agricultural economy by picking a crop with real potential and supporting it from production to export.

“The government has allocated about 500 million dollars, which is very key, because palm oil has a lot of potential, and I think if we are able to make do with the national policy on integrated oil palm development, that will so much create opportunities for employment in the agriculture sector, especially in the oil palm sector, and that will significantly contribute to the economy,” he stated.

The 500 million dollar Oil Palm Development Finance Window will be established in partnership with the World Bank, Development Bank Ghana (DBG), and other development finance institutions (DFIs). The facility will provide long term, low interest loans with a five year grace period and cover up to 70 percent of project costs for qualified investors and farmers.

The policy targets cultivation of 100,000 hectares of new plantations, creation of 250,000 jobs across the value chain, achievement of self sufficiency in palm oil production, and positioning Ghana as a regional leader in sustainable palm oil by 2032. Smallholder farmers will benefit through an outgrower partnership scheme offering improved seedlings, mechanization access, credit, and guaranteed market prices.

Another intervention that stood out for Dr. Appiah Konadu is the rollout of farm mechanization centres equipped with 660 tractors, 200 mini tractors, and 50 harvesters. He said smaller farmers, especially those in the rice and maize value chains, have long struggled with manual labour and high production costs.

The economist believes this support provides a practical way of giving farmers needed mechanization tools to expand operations. He noted that a farmer who once harvested one acre can now do five or ten, boosting food production across the country.

“This intervention will so much support smaller farmers across the country, those in the rice value chain, in the maize value chain, to boost production of food across the country,” Dr. Appiah Konadu stated.

The government will provide agricultural mechanization machinery for 50 agricultural districts with over 4,400 different machines. Beyond tractors and harvesters, the equipment includes 1,000 tractor trailers, 200 mini cultivators, 200 ploughs, 200 harrows, 200 mowers, 463 disc ploughs, 1,316 disc harrows, 1,000 fertilizer spreaders, 132 pneumatic seed drills, and 308 boom sprayers.

Perhaps the most refreshing intervention, in Dr. Appiah Konadu’s view, is the 200 million cedi allocation to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess rice, maize, eggs, and similar products from local farmers. He noted that this move protects farmers from post harvest losses and ensures their produce remains in demand, especially for major government feeding programmes.

President John Dramani Mahama directed the immediate release of these funds to purchase and store excess food resulting from this year’s food glut. The measure aims to protect the investments and incomes of food crop and poultry farmers across the country.

Dr. Appiah Konadu expressed enthusiasm that Ghana cannot have farmers producing and then begging for buyers while schools import foreign rice. He said this policy, if thoroughly implemented, will help fix the glut farmers are currently experiencing.

“We cannot have a glut by local producers, while we supply foreign rice to senior high schools, for instance. This is a very beautiful intervention, and I think if we’re able to make do with that, that will so much increase productivity in our rice value chain, in our maize value chain, poultry production, and related sectors, which is very important,” he stressed.

The economist also hinted that the success of these interventions will depend heavily on discipline and effective implementation. He believes Ghana’s rice, maize, poultry, and palm oil sectors will grow stronger if the government implements these policies effectively.

He emphasized that if Ghana really wants to create jobs and fight food insecurity, discipline in execution becomes essential. Rural incomes will rise and the whole economy will benefit from stronger agricultural sectors, according to Dr. Appiah Konadu.

The government has also announced plans to construct 1,000 kilometers of agricultural enclave roads over three years, targeting only high producing food zones. This programme will ensure food produced is transported from farm gates to markets to reduce transportation costs, post harvest losses, and enhance food security generally.

Seven fully equipped agro processing plants are set to become operational in the Northern, Central, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, North East, and Western North Regions. These facilities will process yam, fish, poultry, cashew, rice, shea, and palm kernel oil, cutting post harvest losses, generating 700 direct jobs, and providing reliable markets for thousands of farmers.

Ghana ranks third in West Africa for palm oil production but still relies on imports for 30 percent of domestic demand. The country currently faces a 200,000 ton annual supply deficit in palm oil. The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) estimates that about 90 percent of cooking oils sold in the country are illegally imported, bypassing quality controls and tax obligations.

The economist’s verdict on the 2026 Budget agriculture interventions is that the policies have huge potential to be transformative, but only if Ghana gets the implementation right. His assessment underscores growing optimism within Ghana’s agricultural community about the government’s renewed commitment to the sector.