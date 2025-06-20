Academic Criticizes Inclusion of Twi Song in National Exam as Culturally Biased

A University of Ghana lecturer has raised concerns about cultural bias in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after test questions referenced a popular Twi-language song.

Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, a specialist in educational assessment, argued that using King Paluta’s “Aseda” in the Creative Arts exam unfairly disadvantaged non-Akan speaking students across the country.

The controversy centers on Question 4(c), which asked candidates to identify two social issues addressed in the hit song. “This item is culturally biased toward Akan speakers,” Butakor stated on the Asaase Breakfast Show. “If you don’t understand Twi, you can’t answer this question. A child may fail Creative Arts simply due to language barriers, not lack of knowledge.”

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) defended the question’s inclusion, with Public Affairs Head John Kapi explaining that all exam materials had been provided to schools beforehand. However, Butakor countered that availability doesn’t resolve the fundamental language equity issue, noting that Ghana’s educational system serves students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The debate has sparked broader discussions about cultural representation in national assessments. Education experts suggest the controversy may prompt WAEC to review its question-setting protocols to ensure future exams better reflect Ghana’s multilingual society while maintaining academic rigor.