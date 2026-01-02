Academic City Welcomes 110 International Business Students

Academic City University has welcomed approximately 110 students from Tetr College of Business to its Accra campus for an entire semester of immersive learning as part of its expanding global engagement strategy.

The students, representing more than 40 nationalities, arrived on Thursday from one of the world’s most innovative experiential business schools. They will spend their fourth academic term at the university’s facilities, participating in classroom sessions, hands on experiential learning and cultural and business immersions across Ghana.

Tetr College of Business operates on a distinctive educational model centered on learning business by doing business. The institution takes students through a four year journey across seven countries, where they gain entrepreneurial experience by building real ventures on different continents while receiving mentorship from Ivy League professors and global industry experts.

Students in the programme have launched diverse business ventures across multiple regions. In Dubai, participants operate dropshipping businesses. They launch technology startups in the United States. In Argentina, students develop sustainability focused enterprises. Collectively, these student led businesses have generated an estimated USD 500,000 in revenue across markets including Dubai, India, Singapore and Malaysia.

The fourth term programme in Accra focuses on social innovation. Students will design and test initiatives with real world impact, applying business concepts to address community challenges and development needs. This practical approach differentiates Tetr’s curriculum from traditional classroom based business education.

Academic City joins an international network of partner institutions that includes Cornell University in the United States, National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. These partnerships provide Tetr students with access to diverse academic environments and faculty expertise while pursuing their globally mobile degree programme.

Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Academic City, said hosting the Tetr students aligns with the university’s strategic goal of promoting cross cultural exchange, strengthening global collaboration and enhancing the academic experience for all students on campus.

She described the arrival of the international cohort as another important step in Academic City’s journey to expand its international presence and position itself as a global destination for quality education in Africa. The diverse backgrounds represented among the visiting students will further enrich the university’s academic environment and encourage knowledge sharing and mutual learning, according to Agyepong.

The Vice President expressed Academic City’s commitment to offering hospitality and ensuring that the students’ stay on campus proves meaningful, engaging and memorable. The university will provide accommodation, facilities access and support services throughout the semester long placement.

Several distinguished personalities attended the press launch held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Thursday. Dr Collins Owusu Kwaning, senior lecturer and head of the liberal studies department at Accra Technical University, joined the event alongside Mr. Nurudeen Mohammed, Director for Public Affairs and Marketing at Wisconsin International University College in Accra, and Jacob Fynn, Chief Operating Officer of the same institution.

Godwin Kwawu, former National President of the Distance Education Students Association of Ghana at the University of Cape Coast (DESAG-UCC), a lecturer at Accra Technical University and Centre Coordinator for the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast, also attended. Benjamin Offei Addo, a media personality, chartered accountant and Ghana School of Law Part Two student, chaired the proceedings as Master of Ceremonies.

Following the ceremony, Nana Dwomoh Doyen Benjamin, President of the African Chamber of Content Producers, congratulated the organizers and pledged institutional support. He stated that the Chamber and its affiliates remain committed to supporting educational programmes that prioritize African led knowledge systems.

Benjamin explained that educational content sovereignty represents a key focus area being pursued by the Chamber through the African Progressive Research and Innovations, APRIL SMET initiative. He affirmed readiness to support programmes aligning with this objective of strengthening locally relevant educational frameworks.

Academic City University, founded in 2009 and officially recognized by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, operates as a private institution focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Engineering, Business, Informatics and Communication Arts.

The institution emphasizes hands on learning through modern laboratories, industry standard equipment and activity based pedagogy. Its curriculum combines analytics, experiments, simulations and internships to prepare graduates for careers in technology, entrepreneurship and innovation sectors.

The university’s international presence has grown in recent years with students from Africa, the Americas and Asia. The hosting arrangement with Tetr represents the institution’s most substantial international student intake to date, reinforcing its positioning as a hub for pan African and global academic exchange.

Tetr College of Business raised USD 18 million in Series B funding in November 2025, led by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments. The capital supports expansion of the institution’s experiential learning model and development of new campuses featuring artificial intelligence laboratories and robotics facilities.

The college’s inaugural cohort launched 44 ventures generating more than USD 324,000 in revenue, demonstrating student capacity to build viable businesses while completing academic requirements. This performance attracted growing demand from applicants seeking alternatives to traditional business school models.

The partnership arrangement allows Academic City to host international students while providing them with African market exposure and local business context. For Ghanaian students, the presence of multinational peers creates opportunities for networking, cultural exchange and exposure to diverse business perspectives shaped by experiences across multiple continents.

The semester long programme concludes with students presenting their social innovation projects and reflecting on lessons learned during their Ghana immersion. Many will continue to subsequent terms in other countries as they progress through Tetr’s multi continental curriculum toward degree completion.