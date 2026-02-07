Academic City Students Win WorldStar Global Packaging Award

Students from Academic City University have secured top honors in the Sustainable Packaging category at the 2026 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards organized by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

The winning team, comprising Mohammed Yasin Abdul Wahab, Sarah Akpedze Amewu, and Jeremy Acquaah, earned recognition for their innovative project titled Eco Haven Waakye Packaging. The design showcased a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, practical functionality, and global market applicability.

The 2026 competition drew 246 entries from 90 educational institutions spanning 23 countries, underscoring the intense competition among emerging packaging design talents worldwide. The WPO, in a congratulatory message, described the awards as a platform that highlights exceptional talent from the next generation of packaging professionals. The organization noted that the Academic City team’s work demonstrated global excellence in sustainable packaging solutions.

This achievement builds on Academic City’s growing reputation in innovation competitions. Earlier, the university placed first runner-up at the Royal Crown Packaging Competition, organized by Royal Crown Packaging Limited in partnership with the Institute of Packaging Ghana. That competition challenges students to develop creative solutions addressing real-world packaging needs.

Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Academic City University, praised the students for their dedication and innovative thinking. She emphasized that the achievement elevates the profile of Ghanaian youth on the global stage while reflecting the university’s commitment to sustainability and meaningful industry partnerships.

Dr. Agyepong stated that the recognition demonstrates what young Ghanaians can accomplish when provided with appropriate opportunities and support. She added that the success serves as inspiration for the next generation to think beyond traditional boundaries.

The WorldStar Student Awards, administered by the World Packaging Organisation, represents a prestigious global annual competition for undergraduate and graduate students engaged in packaging projects involving structural design, graphic design, or both. Winners receive professional recognition that serves as an introduction and encouragement to pursue careers as packaging professionals.

The 2026 WorldStar Awards winners were announced on January 9, 2026, by the World Packaging Organisation. The competition is recognized as one of the premier global awards in the packaging industry, setting standards for excellence in innovation and sustainability.